Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) (WKN: A4165Y) (ISIN: CA3609521057), ("FUTR" or the "Company"), a pioneer in high-fidelity AI and next-generation payment infrastructure that helps consumers unlock financial value from their data, today announced that effective January 2, 2026, it has entered into a strategic partnership with Realbotix Corp. (TSXV: XBOT) (FSE: 76M0) (OTCQB: XBOTF), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robots to bring FUTR's AI agents into physical, interactive form.

The pilot partnership will integrate FUTR's AI Agent platform with Realbotix's robotics technology to create a human-like interface, enabling users to interact with their personal AI Agent in a physical environment. FUTR's AI Agents are designed to help consumers securely manage personal data, automate financial and lifestyle tasks, and earn value from verified information through FUTR's privacy-first, token-enabled platform. Realbotix's robotics technology provides a physical interface intended to support more natural interaction through voice, expression, and movement.

How It Works:

Connect: Link a FUTR AI Agent through the FUTR App to manage data, payments, and personal tasks.

Activate: Bring the AI Agent to life through Realbotix's intelligent, human-like robotic interface.

Engage: Interact through voice and movement via a physical, interactive interface.

Earn: Access FUTR's intelligent payment rails to earn and spend value in both fiat and FUTR Tokens.

"Working with Realbotix allows us to explore a new interface layer for FUTR's AI Agents," said Alex McDougall, President of FUTR. "This collaboration is focused on extending access to our platform while remaining aligned with our privacy-first and data ownership principles."

Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix added, "This partnership reflects growing demand for AI that moves beyond screens and into more intuitive, real-world interfaces. Integrating FUTR's AI Agent platform with humanoid robotics demonstrates how physical AI can support everyday decision-making."

The initial robotic AI Agent pilot is expected to commence in the first half of 2026. Following the pilot, the parties intend to evaluate the results and assess broader commercial opportunities. Under the terms of the partnership, the parties plan to collaborate on:

Development of FUTR-branded Realbotix robots that serve as a physical interface for FUTR's AI agent.

Technical integration, including APIs, to support secure data and task execution between the FUTR platform and the robotic interface.

Joint demonstration and marketing content illustrating potential consumer and enterprise use cases.

About The FUTR Corporation

FUTR builds high-fidelity AI systems and next-generation payment infrastructure that unlock consumer financial potential across industries. By combining best-in-class data connectivity with AI-driven transaction automation, FUTR delivers seamless payment, credit, and verification experiences embedded directly within partner ecosystems enabling reliable, explainable AI that can act on behalf of consumers.

FUTR's model ensures that all contributors to the data economy, including consumers and institutions, are rewarded for the value they create.

About Realbotix

Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship.

Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning us as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.

