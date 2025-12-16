

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - MUFG Bank, Ltd., a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.(MUFG, MBFJF, 8306.T), said on Tuesday that it has appointed Masakazu Osawa as Chief Executive Officer to replace Junichi Hanzawa.



Osawa is currently working as a member of the Board, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Executive, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Unit, MUFG Bank.



Subsequently, the company has appointed its current CEO, Junichi Hanzawa, as a Board member.



MUFG Bank has appointed its Board member, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Yutaka Miyashita as Chairman to replace Naoki Hori. Hori will continue to serve at the company as a Senior Advisor.



All these management changes are effective from April 1, 2026.



