Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 16-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 15 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 479.40p Highest price paid per share: 473.20p Lowest price paid per share: 477.0392p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,018,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,028,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 15/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 477.0392

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 166 477.00 08:11:11 00030408419TRDU0 XLON 353 477.00 08:11:11 00030408420TRDU0 XLON 70 477.00 08:11:11 00030408421TRDU0 XLON 617 474.60 08:17:49 00030408430TRDU0 XLON 517 475.60 08:25:31 00030408441TRDU0 XLON 609 474.60 08:29:52 00030408444TRDU0 XLON 594 474.00 08:29:52 00030408445TRDU0 XLON 569 478.60 08:48:28 00030408459TRDU0 XLON 560 477.20 08:54:00 00030408480TRDU0 XLON 613 477.40 08:54:00 00030408479TRDU0 XLON 585 477.40 08:54:00 00030408478TRDU0 XLON 12 476.20 09:15:41 00030408550TRDU0 XLON 521 476.20 09:20:38 00030408556TRDU0 XLON 10 476.20 09:22:55 00030408562TRDU0 XLON 405 476.20 09:22:55 00030408561TRDU0 XLON 49 476.20 09:23:02 00030408563TRDU0 XLON 594 477.80 09:57:10 00030408631TRDU0 XLON 118 478.00 09:57:10 00030408630TRDU0 XLON 597 478.00 09:57:10 00030408629TRDU0 XLON 1,341 478.00 09:57:10 00030408628TRDU0 XLON 939 478.00 09:57:10 00030408627TRDU0 XLON 402 478.00 09:57:10 00030408626TRDU0 XLON 159 477.60 10:18:33 00030408667TRDU0 XLON 307 477.60 10:20:34 00030408669TRDU0 XLON 256 477.60 10:20:34 00030408668TRDU0 XLON 116 479.00 10:44:42 00030408712TRDU0 XLON 313 479.00 10:44:42 00030408711TRDU0 XLON 1,116 479.00 10:44:42 00030408710TRDU0 XLON 1,289 479.00 10:44:42 00030408709TRDU0 XLON 598 479.00 11:08:09 00030408762TRDU0 XLON 575 479.00 11:17:01 00030408804TRDU0 XLON 265 478.20 11:17:02 00030408805TRDU0 XLON 1,025 479.40 11:42:55 00030408863TRDU0 XLON 345 479.40 11:42:55 00030408862TRDU0 XLON 500 479.40 11:42:55 00030408861TRDU0 XLON 217 479.40 11:42:55 00030408860TRDU0 XLON 632 478.20 11:51:49 00030408882TRDU0 XLON 1 478.00 11:51:49 00030408887TRDU0 XLON 15 478.00 11:51:49 00030408886TRDU0 XLON 1 478.00 11:51:49 00030408885TRDU0 XLON 19 478.00 11:51:49 00030408884TRDU0 XLON 1 478.00 11:51:49 00030408883TRDU0 XLON 1,021 478.40 12:10:08 00030408903TRDU0 XLON 308 478.40 12:10:08 00030408902TRDU0 XLON 221 478.40 12:10:08 00030408901TRDU0 XLON 453 477.80 12:24:41 00030408918TRDU0 XLON 84 477.80 12:24:41 00030408917TRDU0 XLON 176 477.40 12:24:41 00030408919TRDU0 XLON 16 478.60 12:43:00 00030409039TRDU0 XLON 183 478.60 12:43:00 00030409038TRDU0 XLON 358 478.60 12:43:00 00030409037TRDU0 XLON 7 478.60 12:43:00 00030409036TRDU0 XLON 22 478.60 12:50:41 00030409081TRDU0 XLON 4 478.60 12:50:41 00030409080TRDU0 XLON 16 478.60 12:51:02 00030409084TRDU0 XLON 553 478.60 12:51:02 00030409085TRDU0 XLON 59 478.60 12:51:02 00030409086TRDU0 XLON 581 478.80 12:59:10 00030409115TRDU0 XLON 582 478.40 13:08:57 00030409144TRDU0 XLON 558 478.40 13:08:57 00030409143TRDU0 XLON 447 478.80 13:20:45 00030409230TRDU0 XLON 158 478.80 13:20:45 00030409229TRDU0 XLON 5 478.00 13:21:06 00030409231TRDU0 XLON 571 477.80 13:24:09 00030409254TRDU0 XLON 607 477.80 13:33:58 00030409284TRDU0 XLON 625 477.80 13:39:12 00030409288TRDU0 XLON 585 477.80 13:45:10 00030409296TRDU0 XLON 202 477.40 13:47:51 00030409300TRDU0 XLON 313 477.40 13:47:51 00030409299TRDU0 XLON 859 477.20 13:47:51 00030409301TRDU0 XLON 312 477.00 14:01:15 00030409332TRDU0 XLON 207 477.00 14:01:15 00030409331TRDU0 XLON 525 476.80 14:01:16 00030409333TRDU0 XLON 547 477.40 14:18:43 00030409352TRDU0 XLON 547 476.80 14:18:43 00030409354TRDU0 XLON 217 476.80 14:18:43 00030409353TRDU0 XLON 534 476.60 14:28:13 00030409373TRDU0 XLON 596 476.60 14:32:14 00030409404TRDU0 XLON 603 477.80 14:36:47 00030409463TRDU0 XLON 1,178 478.80 14:44:53 00030409543TRDU0 XLON 538 478.80 14:47:41 00030409559TRDU0 XLON 522 478.80 14:52:03 00030409598TRDU0 XLON 490 478.80 14:52:03 00030409597TRDU0 XLON 37 478.80 14:52:03 00030409596TRDU0 XLON 246 478.20 14:52:03 00030409600TRDU0 XLON 306 478.20 14:52:03 00030409599TRDU0 XLON 564 477.20 14:57:48 00030409667TRDU0 XLON 554 477.20 14:57:48 00030409666TRDU0 XLON 536 475.00 15:09:19 00030409756TRDU0 XLON 515 475.00 15:09:19 00030409755TRDU0 XLON 665 475.00 15:09:19 00030409754TRDU0 XLON 145 474.00 15:18:52 00030409834TRDU0 XLON 497 474.00 15:18:52 00030409833TRDU0 XLON 525 473.60 15:25:41 00030409909TRDU0 XLON 149 473.60 15:25:41 00030409908TRDU0 XLON 375 473.60 15:25:41 00030409907TRDU0 XLON 258 473.20 15:29:18 00030409941TRDU0 XLON 303 473.20 15:29:18 00030409940TRDU0 XLON 618 474.20 15:39:15 00030410039TRDU0 XLON 95 473.80 15:40:26 00030410052TRDU0 XLON 500 473.80 15:40:26 00030410051TRDU0 XLON 1 475.00 15:47:22 00030410102TRDU0 XLON 61 475.00 15:47:44 00030410114TRDU0 XLON 25 475.00 15:47:44 00030410113TRDU0 XLON 460 475.00 15:47:44 00030410112TRDU0 XLON 500 475.00 15:47:44 00030410111TRDU0 XLON 616 474.60 15:52:48 00030410186TRDU0 XLON 1,015 474.80 15:52:48 00030410185TRDU0 XLON 29 474.80 16:05:57 00030410309TRDU0 XLON 26 474.80 16:06:17 00030410313TRDU0 XLON 504 474.80 16:06:17 00030410314TRDU0 XLON 463 474.80 16:08:28 00030410333TRDU0 XLON 154 474.80 16:08:28 00030410332TRDU0 XLON 616 474.80 16:08:28 00030410331TRDU0 XLON 553 475.00 16:12:36 00030410401TRDU0 XLON 1,300 476.20 16:25:43 00030410536TRDU0 XLON 308 476.60 16:25:43 00030410535TRDU0 XLON 44 476.60 16:25:43 00030410534TRDU0 XLON 310 476.60 16:25:43 00030410533TRDU0 XLON 598 476.60 16:25:43 00030410532TRDU0 XLON 667 476.00 16:26:41 00030410542TRDU0 XLON 481 476.00 16:26:41 00030410541TRDU0 XLON

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

