WKN: LYX0FZ | ISIN: LU0496786657 | Ticker-Symbol: 6TVM
Tradegate
16.12.25 | 10:11
59,22 Euro
-0,28 % -0,17
Dow Jones News
16.12.2025 09:39 Uhr
Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist (LSPU LN) 
Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
16-Dec-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 15-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 69.789 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 60639715 
 
CODE: LSPU LN 
 
ISIN: LU0496786657 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU0496786657 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     LSPU LN 
LEI Code:   549300JWBW5ZYYLO6033 
Sequence No.: 411590 
EQS News ID:  2246300 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2246300&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 16, 2025 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
