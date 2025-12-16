

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - stc Group, a digital enabler in Saudi Arabia, has signed a five-year Master Frame Agreement with Ericsson (ERIC) to accelerate the delivery of advanced digital infrastructure and boost technology adoption across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. stc Group will tap Ericsson's latest portfolio offerings including: 5G hardware and software, cloud-native solutions, advanced managed services, and infrastructure and network support.



stc will accelerate 5G expansion and the rollout of advanced technologies such as 5G Standalone, 5G Advanced, Massive MIMO, Ericsson Radio System products, cloud-native platforms and network management solutions.



