SSAB AB: Tom Cox appointed new Head of SSAB Americas

Tom Cox has been appointed Head of SSAB Americas and a member of the SSAB Group Executive Committee, effective February 1, 2026. Tom is currently General Manager of SSAB Iowa.



????????????????????????????????????????????????????

"With over two decades at SSAB, Tom Cox has developed a unique expertise spanning the entire value chain-from steel production and metallurgy to ensuring top-quality delivery for our customers", says Johnny Sjöström, President and CEO of SSAB. "His leadership has been instrumental in advancing fossil-free steel in the US and strengthening SSAB Americas' market position."

Tom Cox has worked for SSAB for 24 years. He is currently serving as General Manager of SSAB Iowa, where he supervised the Safety, Operations, Maintenance, and Engineering teams. He has previously held a broad set of roles at SSAB Americas including Technical Services, Continuous Improvement, and Rolling, Finishing and Shipping operations management. During his time as General Manager, Tom has led the SSAB Iowa team to numerous records in the areas of safety, production, product quality and industry leadership recognition for superior customer experience.

Tom Cox holds a Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering from Iowa State University (1999) and a Master of Business Administration from St. Ambrose University (2007). Tom will succeed Chuck Schmitt, who earlier has announced his retirement.

For more information, please contact:

Helena Norrman, Head of Group Communications, helena.norrman@ssab.com, phone: +46 730 66 53 46.



SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company that builds a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world through value added steel products and services. Working with our partners, SSAB has developed SSAB Fossil-free steel and plans to reinvent the value chain from the mine to the end customer, largely eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from our own operations. SSAB Zero, a largely carbon emission-free steel based on recycled steel, further strengthens SSAB's leadership position and our comprehensive, sustainable offering independent of the raw material. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. Join us on our journey! www.ssab.com, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.