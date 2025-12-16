BICO Group AB: Jesper Hagberg appointed as Chief Operations & Digital Officer for BICO Group AB

BICO Group AB today announces the appointment of Jesper Hagberg as Chief Operations & Digital Officer.

Jesper Hagberg brings over 25 years of experience as CIO, CDO and Transformation Leader, driving major transformation programs across global organizations. Most recently, he served as Program Director at FLSmidth Group and previously as CIO/CDO and PMO at Jula Group. Earlier in his career, Jesper held senior executive roles as Management Consultant and at Clariant International AG, including CEO for the Nordic region and Global Head of Operational Excellence.

"I would like to welcome Jesper Hagberg to the BICO team. His extensive experience of digital transformation and operational excellence through the whole value chain in an international setting will be a good addition to our team," says Maria Forss, President and CEO, BICO Group AB.

Jesper Hagberg will be joining BICO on January 7, 2026. As Chief Operations & Digital Officer Jesper Hagberg will report to BICO's President and CEO and be a member of the Executive Management.

"I look forward to joining BICO as Chief Operations & Digital Officer. It is a broad role where my experience in leading transformation, digitalization and operational excellence across global organizations can contribute to BICO's continued growth and innovation," says Jesper Hagberg, assuming Chief Operations and Digital Officer, BICO Group AB.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Forss, President & CEO, BICO Group AB

Phone: EA Isabella Lundin +46 73 515 99 64

E-mail: mf@bico.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on December 16, 2025 at 7am CET.

About BICO

BICO is a lab automation partner and provider of selected workflows to pharma and biotech. With 48,000+ instruments installed in over 65 countries, BICO products, software, and solutions are found in more than 3,500 laboratories, including the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 10,900 publications. Operating through two business areas - Lab Automation and Life Science Solutions - BICO strives towards the vision to enable and automate the life science lab of the future. BICO is listed on Mid-Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm under BICO. www.bico.com