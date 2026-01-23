BICO Group AB: BICO company Biosero launches GoSimple, a standardized automation-ready workcell with selected instruments from Sartorius and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Biosero, part of the BICO Group and a leader in lab automation, will launch the GoSimple workcell at SLAS 2026 (February 7-11, Boston, US). GoSimple is a standardized, automation-ready workcell designed to simplify workflows, reduce hands-on time, increase sample throughput, and enable extended lab operations. GoSimple is initially launched with selected instruments from Sartorius and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), with potential for additional collaborations in the future.

The first release of the GoSimple workcell features selected instruments from both Becton, Dickinson and Company and Sartorius. Additional collaborations may be added over time, including expanded work with existing companies as well as new ones. Sartorius and Becton, Dickinson and Company will promote GoSimple alongside their instruments and recommend the solution. This approach strengthens market adoption with the aim to position GoSimple as a preferred automation-ready solution across multiple workcells.

Sartorius: the collaboration is centered around the GoSimple workcell integrated with the Sartorius Octet® BLI platform enabling labs to analyze thousands of samples with minimal manual intervention, driving efficiency and scalability.

"This partnership with Biosero brings together the best of two worlds: the leading biolayer interferometry platform and a trusted provider of lab automation," says Nilshad Salim, Global Product Manager at Sartorius. "Octet® BLI systems are already designed for walk-away operation, with high throughput capacity and a fluidics free architecture that reduces manual intervention. Together, we are providing a straightforward way to further scale data generation and enhance reproducibility."

For more information: https://biosero.com/products/gosimple-workcells/gosimple-workcell-for-the-sartorius-octet/

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): the collaboration are centered around the GoSimple workcell integrated with BD FACSLyric Flow Cytometry System and BD FACSymphony Cell Analyzers delivering a ready-to-run workcell for rapid deployment and ease of use.

For more information: https://biosero.com/products/gosimple-workcells/gosimple-workcell-for-the-bd-facslyric/

About BICO

BICO is a lab automation partner and provider of selected workflows to pharma and biotech. With 48,000+ instruments installed in over 65 countries, BICO products, software, and solutions are found in more than 3,500 laboratories, including the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 10,900 publications. Operating through two business areas - Lab Automation and Life Science Solutions - BICO strives towards the vision to enable and automate the life science lab of the future. BICO is listed on Mid-Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm under BICO. www.bico.com

