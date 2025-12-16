Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Raoul Jack as Chief Maritime Officer, effective December 15, 2025.

Raoul Jack is the Managing Partner of Blue Ocean Maritime Consulting Ltd. and formerly served as Managing Director of Vard Electro North America, a leading marine electrical systems integrator actively involved in Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy. With a distinguished background in the design and construction of complex vessels, Raoul has worked extensively with shipyards around the world, bringing decades of technical, operational, and strategic maritime expertise.

In his new role, Raoul will support the Company in the development and deployment of marine-focused energy solutions, including mobile shore-power systems powered by advanced Energy Storage Solutions (ESS), shipyard ESS platforms designed to optimize energy usage, and a range of additional maritime applications aligned with the Company's growth strategy.

Additionally, the Company announces that the Company has granted an aggregate amount of 4,080,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to directors and consultants of the Company. The RSUs are valid for a 5-year term and vest upon certain milestones which align with the Company's growth objectives. The RSUs are granted and governed by the Company' RSU Plan, approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held on March 17, 2025.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) develops and integrates advanced battery energy storage systems for defence, critical infrastructure, industrial, and AI data centre applications. Through strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities and global technology leaders, Aegis delivers rugged, intelligent, and secure energy systems designed for the next generation of mission-critical operations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278163

Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.