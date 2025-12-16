Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT) can be considered as a one-stop shop for exposure to emerging markets. It is the oldest and by far the largest fund in the AIC Global Emerging Markets sector. The trust delivered a very strong performance in H126, with significant NAV and share price outperformance versus its benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, largely due to successful stock selection. This has added to TEMIT's commendable long-term record. Since launch in 1989 until the end of September 2025, the trust generated an annualised NAV total return of 14.6%, which compares favourably with the benchmark's 11.0% annualised total return.

