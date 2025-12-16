Worksport Ltd.: Worksport Launches Rivian R1T Pickup Truck Compatible Cover, SOLIS Solar Tonneau

SOLIS Truck Mounted Folding Solar Array Now Available to Order for Rivian Owners, Shipping Expected Mid-January

WEST SENECA, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based innovator in advanced manufacturing, clean energy technologies and automotive accessories, serving both consumer and reseller markets, today announced the launch of its SOLIS Truck Mounted Folding Solar Array specifically designed for and compatible with the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck. The new Rivian R1T solar tonneau cover model is available to order now, with initial customer shipments expected by mid-January.

Worksport SOLIS is a truck mounted folding solar array (truck bed cover) with integrated solar panels that turn a pickup truck into a mobile power source. For Rivian R1T owners, the SOLIS cover delivers approximately 250 watts of on-board solar generating capacity, allowing users to generate renewable power while parked, at a job site, or off grid. The SOLIS application required significant R&D efforts by Worksport's design team so the SOLIS could be mounted on truck beds with and without existing factory power retractable tonneau covers. This launch expands Worksport's SOLIS lineup, which is already available for many of the most popular pickup trucks on the road today.

The SOLIS solar tonneau cover can be paired with Worksport COR, the Company's portable battery and mobile power system. COR is a compact, modular energy storage unit designed to store solar energy and deliver clean, silent power when and where it is needed. With SOLIS generating over 250 watts, a single COR battery can be charged in approximately four hours of full sunlight. Once charged, COR can be used to power tools, lighting, electronics, camping equipment, emergency devices, and other everyday energy needs, giving Rivian owners greater flexibility and independence.

"Launching SOLIS for the Rivian R1T is an exciting step for Worksport and for the growing EV pickup market," said Steven Rossi, Chief Executive Officer of Worksport. "We believe Rivian customers are tech forward, outdoor focused, and energy conscious. SOLIS and COR together give them a practical way to generate and store clean power directly from their truck. This is exactly the type of real-world innovation we are building at Worksport."

While the current SOLIS system is not yet integrated to directly charge EV batteries, Worksport intends to work with OEM manufacturers in the future to enable direct vehicle charging as electric pickup trucks continue to gain market adoption. Management believes OEM collaboration represents a meaningful long-term opportunity as consumers increasingly look for energy generating vehicles and integrated power solutions.

The launch of a SOLIS cover model compatible with the Rivian R1T comes as Worksport continues to deliver strong operating momentum. The Company has reported record revenue growth, expanding gross margins, and increasing production efficiency throughout 2025. Management believes the growing demand for SOLIS and COR, combined with Worksport's core tonneau cover business, positions the Company for continued growth as clean energy and EV related accessories move further into the mainstream.

The SOLIS cover for the Rivian R1T is available to order now through Worksport channels. Additional vehicle compatibility and future integrations are expected as Worksport continues to expand its clean energy product ecosystem.

Updates: Worksport's Newsletter.

Contacts

Investor Relations, Worksport Ltd. T: 1 (888) 554-8789-128

W: investors.worksport.com W: www.worksport.com E: investors@worksport.com

Connect with Worksport Chief Executive Officer, Steven Rossi

Steven Rossi X (Twitter)

Steven Rossi LinkedIn

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq:WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and clean heating & cooling solutions. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the electric vehicle (EV) sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and Cold-Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) technology. Terravis Energy's website is terravisenergy.com.

Connect with Worksport

Please follow the Company's social media accounts on X (previously Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram, the links of which are links to external third-party websites, as well as sign up for the Company's newsletters at investors.worksport.com.

Social Media Disclaimer

The Company does not endorse, ensure the accuracy of, or accept any responsibility for any content on these third-party websites other than content published by the Company. Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC") filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company also uses social media to announce Company news and other information. The Company encourages investors, the media, and others to review the information the Company publishes on social media. The Company does not selectively disclose material non-public information on social media. If there is any significant financial information, the Company will release it broadly to the public through a press release or SEC filing prior to publishing it on social media.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "scheduled," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," "project," "envisioned," "should," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial situation may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) supply chain delays; (ii) acceptance of our products by consumers; (iii) delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products; and (iv) competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

SOURCE: Worksport Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/worksport-launches-rivian-r1t-pickup-truck-compatible-cover-solis-solar-tonneau-1117821