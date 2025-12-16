Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax Renews YouTube TV Carriage Agreement in Multi-Year Deal

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has renewed its carriage agreement with YouTube TV, one of the nation's leading live streaming television platforms.

As part of the multiyear deal, the Newsmax channel will continue to be available in YouTube TV's Base Package.

In addition to locking down Newsmax's distribution on YouTube TV, the Newsmax streaming service, Newsmax+, will be available through YouTube's Primetime Channels app store beginning in early 2026.

YouTube TV also recently added Newsmax en Espanol, the first and only U.S.-based news channel to use advanced AI technology to dub its content into another language on a live basis. Newsmax en Espanol is available in YouTube TV's Spanish Plan and Spanish Plus add-on package.

"This agreement keeps Newsmax, the fastest growing cable network in the U.S., on YouTube TV, the fastest growing pay TV platform in the U.S., for years to come," said Andy Biggers, Newsmax's Senior Vice President of Distribution.

"YouTube TV have been great partners, and we look forward to continuing to grow together," Biggers continued.

Newsmax, the fourth highest-rated cable news channel, is carried by every major pay TV operator in the United States, reaching nearly 60 million households with its trusted, independent news coverage.

This milestone places Newsmax's reach on par with legacy networks such as CNN and Fox News, a remarkable achievement for one of America's fastest-growing news brands.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major pay TV providers. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 50 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Through its social media accounts, Newsmax reaches over 22 million combined followers. Reuters Institute says Newsmax is one of the top U.S. news brands and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

