SMX Public Limited: SMX Is Becoming the Google of Materials, and Global Industries Are Taking Notice

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Every major transformation in technology begins with a simple idea. What if everything in a system could be identified, indexed, and retrieved with certainty? Google did that for information by mapping the internet into something searchable. SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) is now doing the same for materials by giving physical goods a permanent molecular identity that acts like a truth layer. Once a material can carry its own history, the entire supply chain becomes searchable, auditable, and verifiable.

This is why the world is paying attention. SMX has demonstrated authentication and traceability across plastics, metals, rubber, electronics, and now cotton. Each validation adds another category of global industry to an emerging ecosystem where materials behave like data. The result is a network that becomes more powerful with every sector added. This is the foundation of a search engine for the physical world.

SMX is not building a directory. It is building an index of truth. When a bale of cotton, a crate of recycled plastic, or a pallet of metal can be read like a digital object, industries gain visibility they never thought possible. And that visibility enables everything that comes next, from compliance to circularity to monetization.

Partnerships That Signal a Shift in Global Alignment

The rapid expansion of partnerships is not an accident. Leading manufacturers, recyclers, global brands, and government-backed institutions are approaching SMX because the company has something no one else can provide. A standardized, material-level verification system that integrates into existing operations while unlocking measurable economic, regulatory, and environmental value.

These relationships are forming across continents and across verticals. In plastics, the company has collaborated with industry leaders to validate material identity from waste collection to pellet production. In metals and precious resources, SMX has demonstrated authentication that supports circular recovery and reduces fraud. In hardware and sensitive components, it has proven identity solutions suited for national security supply chains. And with the latest cotton breakthrough, the textile sector has entered the fold.

Each partnership reinforces the next. The more industries adopt SMX's system, the more valuable the index becomes. The global supply chain is moving toward a future where verification is not optional. It becomes infrastructure. Partners recognize that SMX is offering the backbone for that transition.

Institutional Interest Growing in Sync With Industrial Proof

Institutional interest has surged for a simple reason. SMX keeps delivering real-world validation in sectors that historically lacked credible, scalable traceability. Institutional capital tends to follow traction, not theory. And SMX is producing tangible progress in industries worth trillions. Investors see a company expanding outward across multiple verticals with a technology stack that becomes stronger each time a new material enters the network.

Institutions also understand the regulatory shift taking place. Europe is enforcing Digital Product Passports. The United States is tightening origin declarations. Asia is modernizing recycling frameworks. All these changes point toward one unavoidable reality. Verification will become mandatory. Companies positioned to deliver it at scale will become systemically important. SMX is stepping into that role.

This combination of sector expansion, regulatory alignment, and commercial readiness has placed SMX squarely on the radar of long-horizon institutional investors seeking exposure to infrastructure-level technologies. Verification is not a trend. It is the next decade's foundation.

SMX Technology is Sought-After for Global Supply Chains

SMX has become popular for reasons that reach beyond sustainability. It is building a universal identification system that turns the world's materials into searchable objects. It is proving that identity survives the stress of real production lines. It is integrating that identity into Product Digital Passports that feed compliance, trade, and circular economy systems. And it is constructing an economic value layer that monetizes verified materials through mechanisms pioneered by innovations like the Plastic Cycle Token.

The market is responding because this is not theory. It is operational. It works in plastics. It works in metals. It works in rubber. It works in hardware. And now, with the cotton breakthrough, it works in textiles. Each successful demonstration expands the reach and necessity of the SMX ecosystem. The more industries that plug in, the more indispensable the system becomes.

SMX is not positioning itself as a niche sustainability tool. It is positioning itself as the search engine, verification layer, and truth index for global materials. That is why partnerships are multiplying. That is why institutions are watching. And that is why the company is becoming one of the most strategically important players in the new era of supply chain transparency.

Industries evolve when truth becomes measurable. SMX is delivering that truth at the molecular level. The rest of the world is now aligning around it.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

