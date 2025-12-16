SMX Public Limited: SMX's Global Collaborations Are Building the World's First Cross-Industry Verification Mesh

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / The world has spent years talking about circularity, ESG integrity, and supply-chain transparency, but the truth is simple. No industry has ever had the verification infrastructure needed to make any of those goals real. Plastics lose identity when they melt. Metals lose identity when they move. Gold loses identity the moment it hits a furnace. Documentation has filled the gap, but documentation was designed for a slower, less interconnected world. Into this vacuum stepped SMX (NASDAQ: SMX ), and the company is not moving alone. It is collaborating across plastics, metals, gold, packaging, and national circularity programs to create the world's first verification mesh.

This mesh is not theoretical. It is forming in real factories, research centers, recycling facilities, and metals hubs. SMX is working together with one of the world's largest chemical and materials companies to embed molecular identity into polymers, turning ordinary plastics into traceable, auditable materials. At the same time, SMX is collaborating with a major precious-metals trade ecosystem in Dubai , showing how identity can follow gold across melting, recasting, and trading cycles. The company is also working with a global gold-processing partner to demonstrate persistent identity in precious metals that move between continents every day.

Further inside the mesh are partners in Europe and Asia . A leading European advanced-materials research institute is testing SMX's markers under extreme industrial conditions, validating how identity can survive heat, pressure, and chemical transformations. In Asia, SMX is working with packaging manufacturers, logistics companies, and well-established recycling operations to develop national circularity models where materials declare their own truth.

A Network That Turns Supply Chains Into Memory Systems

Each collaboration solves a different problem, but the effect is collective. Plastics gain traceability. Gold gains authenticity. Metals gain persistent identity. Packaging gains compliance integrity. Recycling gains forensic auditability. Together, these capabilities create something the world has never had: a cross-industry memory system. Materials stop behaving like anonymous commodities and begin acting like verified assets.

This is the difference between circularity as a slogan and circularity as a functioning system. A plastic component becomes a certified material that can be authenticated at every stage. A gold bar becomes a verified instrument with a history that no amount of melting can erase. A shipment of alloyed steel becomes a traceable product that regulators and manufacturers can both trust. These shifts do not live on paper. They live inside the material itself.

The proof network also reduces the cost of trust. Companies no longer spend millions on audits that do not survive a single melt cycle. Regulators no longer chase unverifiable data. Brands no longer gamble their reputations on supply-chain promises they cannot confirm. The verification mesh replaces assumption with evidence.

SMX Is Wiring The World's Circular Economy

Most companies try to transform one industry at a time. SMX is building across all of them simultaneously. That is what makes the proof network so powerful. It links plastics to metals. Metals to gold. Gold to packaging. Packaging to recycling. And recycling back to manufacturing. No sector evolves in isolation. They evolve as a system.

This shift also creates competitive advantage. A manufacturer using verified inputs outperforms one relying on unverifiable supply. A recycler producing authenticated materials commands higher margins than one selling anonymous output. A precious-metals hub with verified bars attracts more liquidity than one relying on legacy documentation. Proof becomes the currency of modern commerce. SMX is not creating a new ecosystem. It is giving the existing one a backbone.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

