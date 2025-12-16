TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec 9, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") and Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB, Corporate headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts, CEO: Christopher A. Viehbacher, "Biogen") announced today that anti-Aβ protofibril* antibody "LEQEMBI(R)" (generic name: lecanemab), has been included in the "Commercial Insurance Innovative Drug List", recently introduced by the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) of China. The inclusion of LEQEMBI in this list marks a meaningful step toward expanding access to early Alzheimer's Disease (AD) treatment in China.The Commercial Insurance Innovative Drug List is based on new policies of the Chinese government to support the development and access of innovative medicines. The list aims to help narrow the coverage gap between the basic reimbursement system under the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) and innovative medicines that address areas of significant unmet need. Based on the Commercial Insurance Innovative Drug List, Commercial insurance companies will discuss and reach the agreement with pharmaceutical companies regarding coverage details, and develop insurance products focusing on the listed medicines. The Commercial Insurance Innovative Drug List is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2026.Eisai estimates that there were 17 million patients with MCI or mild dementia due to AD in China in 2024, which is expected to increase with the aging of the population.Eisai launched LEQEMBI in China in June 2024 and has delivered the product in the private market.Eisai serves as the lead of LEQEMBI development and regulatory submissions globally with Eisai and Biogen co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority. Eisai will distribute the product in China and will conduct information provision activities through specialized Medical Representatives.*Protofibrils are believed to contribute to the brain injury that occurs with AD and are considered to be the most toxic form of Aβ, having a primary role in the cognitive decline associated with this progressive, debilitating condition.1 Protofibrils cause injury to neurons in the brain, which in turn, can negatively impact cognitive function via multiple mechanisms, not only increasing the development of insoluble Aβ plaques but also increasing direct damage to brain cell membranes and the connections that transmit signals between nerve cells or nerve cells and other cells. It is believed the reduction of protofibrils may prevent the progression of AD by reducing damage to neurons in the brain and cognitive dysfunction.2MEDIA CONTACTSEisaiEisai Co., Ltd.Public Relations DepartmentTEL: +81 (0)3-3817-5120Eisai Europe, Ltd.EMEA Communications Department+44 (0) 7974-879-419Emea-comms@eisai.netEisai Inc. (U.S.)Libby Holman+1-201-753-1945Libby_Holman@eisai.comBiogen Inc.Madeleine Shin+ 1-781-464-3260public.affairs@biogen.comINVESTOR CONTACTSEisai Co., Ltd.Investor Relations DepartmentTEL: +81 (0)3-3817-5122Biogen Inc.Tim Power+ 1-781-464-2442IR@biogen.comFor more details, please visit: https://www.eisai.com/news/2025/pdf/enews202586pdf.pdfSource: EisaiCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.