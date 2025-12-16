TOKYO, Dec 11, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") has announced that it has been selected for the highest-rated "A" List in the fields of Climate Change and Water Security for 2025 by the global environmental non-profit organization CDP.(1) This marks the second consecutive year the company has been named in both categories of the CDP's A List.Based on Eisai's Future Creation Strategy(2) (Sustainability Strategy), the company is committed to addressing material issues and social challenges over the mid- to long- term, with the aim of contributing to sustainable corporate growth and the sustainable development of society. In the field of environmental conservation, Eisai has identified "Business activities with consideration for the global environment" as one of our material issues. Based on the Eisai Network Companies Environmental Policy, Eisai is promoting responses to climate change and sustainable water use as environmental activities across the group.As part of its climate change response, Eisai is working towards the realization of a decarbonized society, including obtaining approval for the SBT 1.5'C target from the Science Based Targets (SBT) Initiative in FY2023, and participating in the Japan Climate Initiative (JCI) Race to Zero Circle, which calls for achieving net zero by 2050. Through these efforts, Eisai is contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.(3) Regarding sustainable water use, Eisai has set its mid-term target to reduce water withdrawal across the company by 7%(4) by FY2030 compared to FY2023, promoting efficient use of water resources, including recycling of laboratory wastewater and rainwater. Please refer to Eisai's website for more detailed information about its environmental activities.To realize the human health care (hhc) concept, conservation of the global environment is essential. Eisai is committed to empowering people to "realize their fullest lives" through initiatives addressing climate change and the promotion sustainable water use.(1) A non-profit organization headquartered in the UK. The organization operates the world's only independent environmental information disclosure system(2) Please refer to Eisai Value Creation Report (https://www.eisai.com/ir/library/annual/pdf/pdf2025vcr.pdf)(3) Please refer to the following news release for details. EISAI TO BOOST INITIATIVES ON GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION, AIMING TO ACHIEVE NET ZERO BY 2050 (https:/www.eisai.com/news/2024/news202412.html)(4) Per unit of salesMedia Inquiries:Public Relations Department,Eisai Co., Ltd.+81-(0)3-3817-5120Source: EisaiCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.