

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - BASF SE (BAS.F), Tuesday announced an agreement to sell its optical brightening agent business to Catexel, a Care Chemicals platform of the International Chemical Investors Group. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.



The transaction is part of BASF's 'Winning Ways' strategy, which aims to actively manage the company's portfolio and drive prioritization.



Set to close in the first quarter of 2026, the deal comprises of optical brightening agents at the Monthey site in Switzerland and approximately 80 employees.



Currently, BASF's stock is trading at 44.44 euros, up 0.54 percent on the Frankfurt Exchange.



