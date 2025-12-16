Ageas: Karolien Gielen succeeds Filip Coremans as Managing Director Asia and takes up the role of Managing Director Asia and Business Development

Karolien Gielen succeeds Filip Coremans as Managing Director Asia and takes up the role of Managing Director Asia and Business Development

Ageas announces that Karolien Gielen, currently Managing Director Business Development (currently including Strategy, CDSO, M&A and Communications), will take up the role of Managing Director Asia and Business Development as of 1 February 2026. Karolien Gielen will as such take over the Managing Director Asia responsibilities from Filip Coremans, who has decided to step down as Managing Director Asia, after a tenure of more than 23 years at the Ageas Group. Ageas expresses its sincere gratitude to Filip Coremans for his outstanding contribution to Ageas over the past two decades. Filip Coremans will remain active within Ageas until 30 June 2026 to ensure a smooth transition.

By combining the roles of Managing Director Asia and Business Development, Ageas will maintain the strong connection between the Regional Office Asia and the Corporate Centre in Brussels, while further strengthening collaboration across the Group.

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to Filip Coremans for his outstanding contribution to Ageas over the past 23 years. Filip has been instrumental in shaping the Group's journey and has played a pivotal role in building Ageas into the company it is today. Under Filip's leadership we successfully closed the Fortis Settlement, a historic milestone that enabled Ageas to look ahead with renewed confidence. His career, which began and will conclude in Asia, reflects also his deep commitment to the region. Filip has been central to our growth story in Asia and to building the strong partnerships we value so highly. I want to thank Filip for his unwavering commitment and dedication, for his ability to find solutions in even the most challenging circumstances, and for the passion that has always defined him. At the same time, I would like to congratulate Karolien Gielen on her expanded role. I am confident that bringing the Managing Director Asia activities alongside Business Development under Karolien's leadership will bring new opportunities, and I look forward to what lies ahead."

Ageas is a listed and Belgian rooted international insurance Group with a heritage spanning of 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long-term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 50,000 people and reported annual inflows of EUR 18.5 billion in 2024.

