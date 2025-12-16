Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial markets authority), Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby informs its shareholders that the number of shares and voting rights as at 30 November 2025 are:

Total number of shares: 20,547,701

Theoretical number of voting rights: 26,601,804

Number of voting rights that can be exercised: 25,619,192.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a major Tech player in Europe with 50,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and solutions. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2024, the Group generated revenues of €5.8 billion.

The world is how we shape it

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809 For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

Copyright 2025 Sopra Steria. All rights reserved. Sopra Steria and its logo are registered trademarks of Sopra Steria.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251216100144/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Olivier Psaume

olivier.psaume@soprasteria.com

+33 (0)6 17 64 29 39

Press Relations

Caroline Simon (Image 7)

caroline.simon@image7.fr

+33 (0)1 53 70 74 65