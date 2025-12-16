TOKYO, Japan, Dec 12, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced plans to launch Honda Heritage Works, a new heritage service business for classic Honda (and Acura) sport-type models, on April 1, 2026. For customers who cherish and wish to continue driving their beloved vehicles for many years, Honda will offer reproduction parts on a global basis to replace discontinued parts, as well as a restoration service in Japan.Honda Heritage Works will consist of two services: Honda Heritage Parts, which reproduces and supplies certain discontinued genuine parts no longer in mass production, and Honda Restoration Service, a new service to be offered in Japan to restore customer vehicles utilizing the reproduced parts. Both will start with the first-generation NSX, with plans to expand to other classic sport-type models in the future.Ahead of the service launch in April 2026, Honda today launched the official Honda Heritage Works website. Detailed information, including pricing and service offerings, will be released sequentially leading up to the start of the service.Official Honda Heritage Works website URL:https://www.honda.co.jp/heritage-works/ (Japanese)Overview of Honda Heritage Works(https://global.honda/content/dam/site/global-en/newsroom-new/cq_img/news/2025/12/4251212eng/4251212eng_01.jpg)Honda Heritage PartsTo date, Honda has continued to supply genuine service parts for a certain time period after the discontinuation of the production of its models. However, it has become increasingly difficult to supply many of the parts to support classic models.To address this challenge, Honda will offer both "Genuine Honda Heritage Compatible Parts" and "Genuine Honda Heritage Reproduction Parts" under the lineup of Honda Heritage Parts.- "Genuine Honda Heritage Compatible Parts" are newly redeveloped and reproduced to replace original parts no longer available for sale by Honda. This was made possible by the establishment of a new collaborative framework with parts suppliers, technological advancements, and adoption of new materials and manufacturing methods.- "Genuine Honda Heritage Reproduction Parts" will be reproduced using the same materials and production methods that were used for the original parts.Both types of parts will be available globally in the Honda Heritage Parts lineup. A list of available Honda Heritage Parts will be posted on the official Honda Heritage Works website and updated as new parts are added.Honda Heritage Parts will be also available globally for purchase through same distribution channels as other standard Honda genuine parts in each country.Two types of Honda Heritage Parts with different reproduction methods(https://global.honda/content/dam/site/global-en/newsroom-new/cq_img/news/2025/12/4251212eng/4251212eng_02.jpg)Honda Restoration ServiceBased on the concept of "thorough pursuit of original driving feel created by Honda at the time," since 1993, Honda has been offering restoration services for the first-generation NSX under the name of the "NSX Refresh Plan." This service will be renewed as Honda Restoration Service, which will use Honda Heritage Parts to restore the vehicle's original performance, look and feel as faithfully as possible.In conjunction with the launch of this service, a Honda facility in Takanezawa, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan - the birthplace of the first-generation NSX and the facility where the NSX Refresh Plan has been operating - will be renamed from Refresh Center to Honda Heritage Works Takanezawa. The facility will offer authentic and comprehensive restoration works that only Honda can achieve.The service menu consists of two options:- Basic Restoration packages frequently requested works on performance-related items such as the engine and suspensions.- Total Restoration also includes exterior and interior works as well as more detailed, comprehensive works tailored to the condition of each vehicle.Starting in early January 2026, applications for restoration works for the first-generation NSX (NA1-100) will be accepted through Honda Cars dealerships throughout Japan, with works scheduled to begin in April.More details, including the application process and pricing, will be posted on the official Honda Heritage Works website in early January 2026.Please note: the application period for the NSX Refresh Plan ended at the end of August 2025.Honda Restoration Service menuWith the launch of Honda Heritage Works, Honda will further enhance its after-sale services and deliver added value so that customers who have cherished and enjoyed classic Honda sport-type models for many years can continue to drive their beloved vehicles with great confidence.Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.