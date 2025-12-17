Anzeige
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 16 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      50,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    475.00p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     467.60p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 471.6731p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,068,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,978,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 16/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 471.6731

Individual transactions 

Number of   Transaction Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading 
ordinary   price                                 venue 
shares    (GBp share) 
purchased 
273      475.00   08:04:17           00030410875TRDU0       XLON 
371      475.00   08:04:17           00030410876TRDU0       XLON 
567      473.80   08:06:52           00030410892TRDU0       XLON 
72      472.20   08:20:20           00030410941TRDU0       XLON 
604      472.20   08:20:20           00030410942TRDU0       XLON 
350      473.00   08:31:47           00030410992TRDU0       XLON 
557      473.00   08:36:24           00030411027TRDU0       XLON 
607      472.40   08:44:55           00030411089TRDU0       XLON 
517      472.40   08:44:55           00030411090TRDU0       XLON 
528      472.40   08:44:55           00030411091TRDU0       XLON 
595      471.60   09:06:58           00030411245TRDU0       XLON 
585      471.60   09:06:58           00030411246TRDU0       XLON 
589      471.40   09:06:58           00030411247TRDU0       XLON 
24      472.20   09:25:09           00030411339TRDU0       XLON 
149      472.20   09:25:09           00030411340TRDU0       XLON 
206      472.20   09:25:09           00030411341TRDU0       XLON 
39      472.20   09:30:12           00030411352TRDU0       XLON 
580      472.20   09:30:12           00030411353TRDU0       XLON 
613      471.60   09:30:12           00030411354TRDU0       XLON 
524      471.40   09:35:02           00030411389TRDU0       XLON 
521      470.40   09:36:51           00030411429TRDU0       XLON 
528      469.00   09:56:13           00030412053TRDU0       XLON 
1,046     469.00   09:56:13           00030412054TRDU0       XLON 
527      468.20   10:18:50           00030412179TRDU0       XLON 
2       468.20   10:18:52           00030412180TRDU0       XLON 
44      468.20   10:18:53           00030412181TRDU0       XLON 
412      467.60   10:22:59           00030412195TRDU0       XLON 
762      467.60   10:26:12           00030412220TRDU0       XLON 
536      471.00   10:42:27           00030412335TRDU0       XLON 
522      471.00   10:50:15           00030412366TRDU0       XLON 
525      471.00   10:53:31           00030412391TRDU0       XLON 
587      469.60   10:59:47           00030412453TRDU0       XLON 
566      469.80   11:13:53           00030412537TRDU0       XLON 
552      469.20   11:17:15           00030412564TRDU0       XLON 
574      469.40   11:30:42           00030412639TRDU0       XLON 
1,089     468.80   11:35:09           00030412670TRDU0       XLON 
5       469.00   11:50:11           00030412748TRDU0       XLON 
1       469.00   11:52:40           00030412756TRDU0       XLON 
4       469.60   11:56:01           00030412766TRDU0       XLON 
561      469.80   11:56:02           00030412767TRDU0       XLON 
566      469.20   11:56:44           00030412769TRDU0       XLON 
544      468.20   12:07:24           00030412887TRDU0       XLON 
423      468.40   12:20:33           00030413017TRDU0       XLON 
909      468.80   12:24:23           00030413026TRDU0       XLON 
499      468.80   12:24:23           00030413027TRDU0       XLON 
175      468.80   12:24:23           00030413028TRDU0       XLON 
594      473.00   12:50:02           00030413119TRDU0       XLON 
597      473.00   12:56:25           00030413140TRDU0       XLON 
97      473.00   13:04:01           00030413181TRDU0       XLON 
527      473.00   13:05:21           00030413184TRDU0       XLON 
527      473.00   13:11:53           00030413199TRDU0       XLON 
611      473.00   13:18:39           00030413214TRDU0       XLON 
611      472.20   13:18:39           00030413215TRDU0       XLON 
621      471.80   13:35:53           00030413278TRDU0       XLON 
524      471.80   13:35:53           00030413279TRDU0       XLON 
359      471.60   13:35:53           00030413280TRDU0       XLON 
165      471.60   13:35:53           00030413281TRDU0       XLON 
750      470.60   13:44:43           00030413366TRDU0       XLON 
266      470.60   13:44:43           00030413367TRDU0       XLON 
1,019     469.20   13:58:02           00030413477TRDU0       XLON 
542      468.20   14:00:20           00030413509TRDU0       XLON 
536      470.60   14:14:42           00030413561TRDU0       XLON 
1,301     473.80   14:38:14           00030413736TRDU0       XLON 
700      473.80   14:38:14           00030413737TRDU0       XLON 
299      473.80   14:38:14           00030413738TRDU0       XLON 
153      473.80   14:39:50           00030413748TRDU0       XLON 
475      473.80   14:39:50           00030413749TRDU0       XLON 
531      473.80   14:39:52           00030413750TRDU0       XLON 
1,591     473.80   14:39:52           00030413751TRDU0       XLON 
512      473.20   14:50:12           00030413902TRDU0       XLON 
25      473.20   14:50:12           00030413903TRDU0       XLON 
521      473.00   14:50:12           00030413904TRDU0       XLON 
44      473.60   15:00:17           00030414135TRDU0       XLON 
447      473.20   15:02:11           00030414148TRDU0       XLON 
107      473.20   15:02:11           00030414149TRDU0       XLON 
541      473.00   15:02:11           00030414150TRDU0       XLON 
125      472.60   15:02:17           00030414152TRDU0       XLON 
603      473.40   15:15:46           00030414442TRDU0       XLON 
1,060     473.20   15:15:46           00030414443TRDU0       XLON 
991      472.80   15:24:27           00030414677TRDU0       XLON 
546      472.60   15:24:28           00030414678TRDU0       XLON 
577      471.00   15:35:53           00030414882TRDU0       XLON 
591      471.80   15:40:00           00030414951TRDU0       XLON 
277      471.80   15:44:29           00030414999TRDU0       XLON 
246      471.80   15:44:29           00030415000TRDU0       XLON 
315      471.80   15:48:08           00030415027TRDU0       XLON 
162      471.80   15:48:08           00030415028TRDU0       XLON 
114      471.20   15:50:45           00030415048TRDU0       XLON
596      472.00   15:54:53           00030415108TRDU0       XLON 
569      472.00   15:56:54           00030415124TRDU0       XLON 
545      473.00   16:00:37           00030415194TRDU0       XLON 
418      473.00   16:05:52           00030415268TRDU0       XLON 
561      473.00   16:05:52           00030415269TRDU0       XLON 
104      473.00   16:05:52           00030415270TRDU0       XLON 
259      472.40   16:09:52           00030415373TRDU0       XLON 
216      472.40   16:09:52           00030415374TRDU0       XLON 
1,145     472.40   16:09:52           00030415375TRDU0       XLON 
555      472.20   16:09:52           00030415376TRDU0       XLON 
186      473.20   16:21:41           00030415529TRDU0       XLON 
193      473.20   16:21:41           00030415530TRDU0       XLON 
470      473.40   16:22:40           00030415563TRDU0       XLON 
105      473.40   16:22:40           00030415564TRDU0       XLON 
601      473.40   16:24:45           00030415619TRDU0       XLON 
744      473.00   16:24:45           00030415620TRDU0       XLON 
703      473.00   16:24:45           00030415621TRDU0       XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)         cosec@molten.vc  
  
Goodbody Stockbrokers               +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
Charlotte Craigie 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
  
Deutsche Numis                  +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                 molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies. It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025. For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 411678 
EQS News ID:  2246800 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2246800&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
