Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (FSE: GL7) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Form 40-F Registration Statement ("Form 40-F") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in connection with its application to list its common shares ("Shares") on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq").

The Form 40-F filing is an important step in the Company's U.S. growth strategy. Subject to SEC effectiveness and Nasdaq approval, the Nasdaq listing would expand F3's presence in the U.S. capital markets. Upon effectiveness of the Form 40-F and approval of the Nasdaq listing application, F3 expects its Shares to begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol FUU, while continuing to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (the "TSXV") under the symbol FUU.

The listing of the Shares on Nasdaq remains subject to the approval of Nasdaq listing qualifications staff and the satisfaction of all applicable Nasdaq listing standards and regulatory requirements, including the Form 40-F being declared effective by the SEC. The Company will continue to maintain the listing of its Shares on the TSXV. F3 will provide further updates on its Nasdaq listing application as information becomes available.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the high-grade JR Zone and new Tetra Zone discovery 13km to the south in the PW area on its Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 currently has 3 properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R project and NexGen's Arrow project.

