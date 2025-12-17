Alvotech Successfully Places USD 108 Million Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds in a Significantly Oversubscribed Offering

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, RELEASED, OR PUBLISHED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH ACTIONS, WHOLLY OR IN PART, WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR DEMAND ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" IN THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND (December 17, 2025) - Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO, the "Company"), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, today announces the successful placing of USD 108 million senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2030 (the "Offering"). The Offering, which was significantly oversubscribed, is undertaken to continue Alvotech's investment in R&D, expected to be around USD 250 million in 2026. Alvotech is focused on continuous execution and progression of its R&D pipeline, currently consisting of 30 products under development and one of the most valuable portfolios of biosimilar candidates in the industry. At the same time, Alvotech is scaling up its production capacity and the company's supply chain to support 4 new global product launches through 2026.

The successful completion of the convertible bond placement will allow Alvotech to continue its journey and maintain its leading investment position in biosimilar development, while concurrently supporting manufacturing and global product launches.

"We appreciate the strong support and significant demand from international investors for this bond offering," said Robert Wessman, Chairman and CEO of Alvotech. "Their confidence reflects the resilience of our business model, the value of our integrated manufacturing platform and the global opportunities ahead. This financing ensures we remain well positioned to advance our pipeline, support global launches and continue bringing important biologic treatments to patients worldwide."

Details of the Convertible Bonds placement:

USD 108 million senior unsecured convertible bonds due December 22, 2030 (the "Convertible Bonds"), with net proceeds being to continue to invest in R&D pipeline, scale and product launches. Notwithstanding the significantly oversubscribed order book for the Convertible Bonds, the issue size was determined following an assessment based on the composition of demand, market capacity considerations and the Company's objective of ensuring a stable and well-balanced investor base.

The Convertible Bonds carry a coupon of 6.875%, payable semi-annually in arrear, issued at par in denominations of USD 200,000.

The conversion premium is set to 25% over USD 4.7379 per share, and the initial conversion price is thus fixed at USD 5.9224 per share.

The Convertible Bonds are convertible from the 41 st day of their issuance into Swedish Depositary Receipts ("Shares" or "SDRs").

day of their issuance into Swedish Depositary Receipts ("Shares" or "SDRs"). The Company may call the Convertible Bonds at any time on or after 3 years and 21 calendar day after the settlement date, if the volume weighted average trading price (VWAP) of the Share is at least 150% of the conversion price on at least 20 out of 30 consecutive trading days.

The Convertible Bonds include customary adjustments and anti-dilution provisions for convertible bonds. The Convertible Bonds also include a conversion price reset mechanism designed to maintain fair conversion conditions for Convertible Bond investors in the event of an equity or equity-linked capital raise during the first 24 months after settlement.

The board of directors of a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Alvotech Manco ehf ("Manco"), has resolved to provide a stock lending facility for the duration of the Convertible Bonds (unless bought back, redeemed or converted, in which case it will be reduced on a pro rata basis) for the purpose of facilitating Convertible Bond investors' hedging activities. The full number of shares underlying the Convertible Bonds will be made available through a stock lending facility. The stock lending facility will remain in place for the duration of the Convertible Bonds.

Concurrently with the placement of the Convertible Bonds, the Sole Bookrunner in the Offering completed a placement of existing Shares (the "Concurrent Delta Placement") on behalf of the Convertible Bonds investors hedging their market exposure. The number of Shares sold was determined by the allocation of the Convertible Bonds and amounted to approximately USD 56 million. The Share price in the Concurrent Delta Placement was set to USD 4.7379 using a Bloomberg BFIX exchange rate of USD/SEK of 9.2984, based on a SEK 48.95 closing price for the Shares trading on Nasdaq Stockholm 16 December 2025, with a discount of 10%. It is the board of directors' assessment that the price in the Concurrent Delta Placement is on market terms, reflecting prevailing market conditions and investor demand.

The Offering and the Concurrent Delta Placement were conducted solely on a private placement basis to professional investors pursuant to Regulation S promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended or other applicable exemption from registration and to Swedish and international institutional, and other qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (as defined below).

The Company has entered into lock-up undertakings, subject to certain conditions, customary, and exceptions from the Sole Bookrunner and exceptions relating to any issuance of shares to Manco for servicing existing obligations of the Company, including issuing additional shares in respect of the stock lending facility, and not to issue (a) new shares for a period of three months following the settlement of the Convertible Bonds; and (b) equity-linked securities (including any securities convertible, exchangeable for shares, or any bonds or warrant structures) for a period of twelve months from the settlement of the Convertible Bonds.

Indicative timeline of the transaction

16 December 2025: Launch of the Offering and Concurrent Delta Placement Pricing and Allocation of the Convertible Bonds and Concurrent Delta Placement 17 December 2025 Trade Date (T) 19 December 2025: (T+2) Settlement of the Concurrent Delta Placement 22 December 2025: (T+3) Settlement of the Convertible Bonds

Advisors

DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA ("DNB Carnegie") acted as Sole Bookrunner in connection with the Offering. Roschier acted as legal advisors to the Company as to Swedish law, Arendt & Medernach SA acted as legal advisor to the Company as to Luxembourg law, BBA//Fjeldco acted as legal advisor to the Company as to Icelandic law and Cooley LLP acted as legal advisor to the Company as to U.S. law. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS acted as legal advisor to the Sole Bookrunner as to Norwegian law.

For further information, please contact:

ALVOTECH INVESTOR RELATIONS

Patrik Ling, VP Investor Relations Scandinavia (SE)

Benedikt Stefansson, VP Investor Relations and Global Communications (IS)

alvotech.ir@alvotech.com

ALVOTECH MEDIA RELATIONS

Sarah Macleod, Head Global Communications

Benedikt Stefansson, VP Investor Relations and Global Communications

alvotech.media@alvotech.com

This constitutes information that Alvotech is legally obliged to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for publication, through the agency of the contact person above, at the date and time indicated by the dateline of publication.

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high-quality, cost-effective products and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Five biosimilars, to Humira® (adalimumab), Stelara® (ustekinumab), Simponi® (golimumab), Eylea® (aflibercept) and Prolia®/Xgeva® (denosumab) are already approved. The current development pipeline includes disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. For more information, please visit https://www.alvotech.com. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which is defined in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Management uses and presents IFRS results as well as the non-IFRS measure of Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate and communicate its performance. While non-IFRS measures should not be construed as alternatives to IFRS measures, management believes non-IFRS measures are useful to further understand Alvotech's current performance, performance trends, and financial condition. Alvotech has presented its expectations regarding adjusted EBITDA without presenting the most directly comparable IFRS measure or a corresponding quantitative reconciliation, as such information is not available to Alvotech without unreasonable efforts at the time of the release of this preliminary financial information. Alvotech is not able to estimate net (loss) income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the variability and complexity with respect to the charges excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

