

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental AG (CTTAY.PK, CONG.DE, CON.DE), a German automotive parts maker, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Christian Kotz as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Board with effect from January 1, 2026.



Subsequently, Nikolai Setzer will step down as CEO through a mutual deal on December 31.



'This step comes as planned on the back of the significant progress made with Continental's realignment and transformation into a pure-play tire company,' the company said.



Kotz has held various roles in Continental's tire business since 1996. He has been a member of the Board since 2019 and previously led key areas within the Tires group sector.



