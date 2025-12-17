Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17
John Wood Group PLC (the "Company") Sale of Ordinary shares
The Company has been notified that the below-named person discharging managerial responsibilities (" PDMR") of the Company sold 10,000 Ordinary Shares of 4 2/7p each in the Company.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Na me
BIRGITTE BRINCH MADSEN
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/ s tatus
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b)
I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Na me
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
L E I
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e
GB00B5N0P849
b)
N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion
SALE OF 10,000 ORDINARY SHARES IN THE COMPANY
c)
Price(s ) an d volum e (s)
d)
Aggr e g ate d i n formation
Aggregated volume:
NOT APPLICABLE
Aggregated p r i c e:
Aggregated total:
e )
D a te of the tr a ns ac tion
2025-12-17
f)
Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
For further information, please contact:
John Wood Group PLC www.woodplc.com
John Habgood, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)7779 974 169
17 December 2025