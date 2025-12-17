Anzeige
Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17

John Wood Group PLC (the "Company") Sale of Ordinary shares

The Company has been notified that the below-named person discharging managerial responsibilities (" PDMR") of the Company sold 10,000 Ordinary Shares of 4 2/7p each in the Company.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Na me

BIRGITTE BRINCH MADSEN

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/ s tatus

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

b)

I niti a l noti f i ca t i on/Am e ndm e nt

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Na me

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

L E I

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Descriptio n o f the f in a n c i a l inst r um e nt, t y pe o f instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

I d e nti f i ca tion c o d e

GB00B5N0P849

b)

N a tu r e of t h e t ra nsa c tion

SALE OF 10,000 ORDINARY SHARES IN THE COMPANY

c)

Price(s ) an d volum e (s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.2402

10,000 shares

d)

Aggr e g ate d i n formation

Aggregated volume:

NOT APPLICABLE

Aggregated p r i c e:

Aggregated total:

e )

D a te of the tr a ns ac tion

2025-12-17

f)

Pl ac e o f the t r ansac tion

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

For further information, please contact:

John Wood Group PLC www.woodplc.com

John Habgood, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)7779 974 169

17 December 2025


