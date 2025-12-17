From North America to the Asia-Pacific, Ascend 2026 will bring together leaders from the fraud and risk management community to define innovation-led ecommerce growth strategies

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD), the leader in AI fraud and risk management for ecommerce, has announced that its premier global summit Ascend will once again be held as a global event series in 2026. Kicking off with North America (May) and continuing to Europe (June), Australia (August), China (September), and Japan (October), Ascend will convene each region's largest merchants, industry experts, and technology leaders to discover the latest AI advancements and innovative strategies to propel ecommerce success.

"Having pioneered using AI to fight ecommerce fraud and policy abuse over the past 10+ years, it's equally exhilarating as it is concerning to witness the dramatic impact AI and agentic commerce are making on our industry. As risk grows more complex and shopper expectations rise, fraud teams and customer experience leaders can't afford to sit back: they have to rise up and design the future themselves," said Jeff Otto, Chief Marketing Officer of Riskified. "Ascend 2026 will explore how real-time intelligence can help merchants prevent fraud with precision, optimize conversions, and reward their best customers, and showcase the technology and community success stories to drive the next era of ecommerce success."

Ascend 2026 reflects Riskified's commitment to uniting the broader ecommerce community around innovation and risk intelligence. By connecting merchants with leading practitioners and thought leaders, Ascend provides actionable strategies that turn intelligence into business results.

Ascend North America will take place from May 4-6, 2026, at The Conrad New York Downtown in Manhattan, NY, featuring a multi-day agenda that includes keynotes, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, including:

Intelligence in motion: AI that protects, predicts, and performs

Digital commerce is entering a new era where intelligence must move faster than fraud and operate across the entire customer journey, not just at checkout. Attendees will see how network-wide intelligence, real-time decisioning, and explainable AI come together to stop fraud earlier, approve more good customers, and deliver measurable business impact.

Global signals, instant action: A new standard for fraud defense

Fraud evolves and proliferates at alarming speeds, and merchants need defenses that move just as fast. This session will showcase emerging threat vectors, highlight real-world examples of early interception, and illustrate how always-on network signals empower teams to outpace fraudsters instead of reacting to them.

Who owns the risk when AI pays? The accountability void in agentic commerce

In 2025, agentic commerce rewrote the rules of online shopping and, in the process, opened up new discussions regarding risk and liability. This discussion will examine how agentic commerce is transforming online payments and changing the risk, liability, and conversion playbooks in the process.

The checkout battleground: Maximizing conversions with dynamic intelligence

In the battleground that is online checkout, one-size-fits-all friction no longer works. This session will illustrate the future of checkout orchestration, powered by behavioral signals, issuer insights, and dynamic logic, that will deliver faster, safer, and more profitable customer experiences.

Demystifying the decision: How explainable AI is changing fraud decisioning

This session explores the growing importance of explainability in AI-driven risk decisioning, showing how greater transparency into real-time indicators can empower cross-functional teams to act faster and with more confidence.

Ground control for policy management: AI autonomy meets human strategy

The most innovative merchants are combining AI-driven pattern recognition with flexible human-guided controls to shape customer experiences in real time. This session will explore how teams are using policy intelligence to distinguish loyal shoppers from abusers, adjust controls dynamically based on behavior and business goals, and empower practitioners to apply nuanced judgment without manual overhead.

For the full agenda visit Ascend 2026 North America

Request a seat at Ascend North America

Ascend is an Invite-Only Event. Request for registration is now available for Ascend North America. Additional event locations will open for registration in the coming months.

About Ascend

In its eighth year, Ascend is the premier summit for ecommerce risk management, uniting industry leaders and experts to tackle evolving challenges in fraud prevention and growth strategy. Each gathering features keynotes, panel discussions, and actionable insights to help merchants stay ahead of sophisticated threats while unlocking new opportunities.

About Riskified

Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) empowers businesses to unleash ecommerce growth by outsmarting risk. Many of the world's biggest brands and publicly traded companies selling online rely on Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale, and to improve customer retention. Developed and managed by the largest team of ecommerce risk analysts, data scientists, and researchers, the Riskified ecommerce risk management platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Learn more at www.riskified.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251217156277/en/

Contacts:

Corporate Communications:

Cristina Dinozo

Senior Director of Communications

press@riskified.com

Investor Relations:

Chett Mandel

Head of Investor Relations

ir@riskified.com