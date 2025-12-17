Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CWBA | ISIN: IL0011786493 | Ticker-Symbol: 9TN
Frankfurt
17.12.25 | 09:59
4,060 Euro
+1,00 % +0,040
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RISKIFIED LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RISKIFIED LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1004,26015:04
4,1204,24014:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RISKIFIED
RISKIFIED LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RISKIFIED LTD4,060+1,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.