Allego N.V.: Allego partners with HOFER and Enertec to deploy one of Slovenia's largest fast-charging networks

Arnhem / Ljubljana, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allego announced its expansion into Slovenia through a major partnership with HOFER, supported by Enertec as the project's engineering and infrastructure partner. Fast-charging stations will be installed at HOFER outdoor parking areas across the country, giving drivers convenient access to charging while shopping, commuting or travelling longer distances. The rollout marks a significant step in increasing public charging availability in Slovenia, with stations offering 24/7 access where possible.

Slovenia is experiencing a clear shift toward alternative-propulsion vehicles, with hybrids accounting for 26% of newly registered passenger cars in 2024 and fully electric vehicles representing 6%. As adoption grows and driver behaviour changes, the need for accessible, high-quality charging infrastructure becomes increasingly essential. With this partnership, Allego brings its European expertise and proven operational standards to support the country's transition to sustainable mobility.

The rollout is enabled by a three-way collaboration: HOFER provides a strong national retail footprint, Allego brings long-term operational experience as one of Europe's leading charge point operators, and Enertec delivers critical engineering and infrastructure support. Together, they are creating a scalable, future-ready network designed for both everyday and long-distance EV charging.

"Allego's expansion focuses on making EV charging a natural part of everyday life. Together with HOFER, we're integrating reliable, convenient charging directly into customers' routine, whether during weekly shopping or longer trips. Each new site brings us closer to truly effortless electric mobility and strengthens Allego's path toward becoming Slovenia's leading charge point operator. I want to thank the Allego teams who make this possible every day," said Christian Zeh, Chief Operating Officer at Allego.

Fast charging at convenient retail locations

Where possible, locations will feature fast-charging stations of up to 400 kW, allowing drivers to top up significantly during a standard shopping trip. Availability of chargers will be listed in both HOFER's store locator and major public charging directories. This will form one of Slovenia's most comprehensive networks, serving HOFER customers and the wider public alike.

Enertec: essential engineering and energy expertise

The deployment of such a large-scale network is made possible through Allego's partnership with Enertec, a Slovenian provider of solar energy solutions and eMobility infrastructure. Enertec designs, installs and maintains solar power systems, solar carports and battery storage solutions, and offers full lifecycle engineering and project management. The company also delivers charging infrastructure for homes, businesses and public networks. Their technical capabilities form a crucial foundation for this national rollout.

Simple, secure and flexible payment options

Allego ensures a seamless user experience with several payment methods available at launch:

eMSP charging cards: More than 400 supported, covering over 99% of active cards in Europe.

Plug & Charge: Instant authentication and automatic charging where supported.

Contactless payment: Available from December 2025 via NFC-enabled debit and credit cards.

Slovenian-language customer support will be introduced next year to further enhance the charging experience.

Built for a future-ready charging

The network is designed to support growing EV adoption while ensuring long-term quality and reliability. By combining Allego's operational know-how, HOFER's extensive retail presence and Enertec's engineering expertise, the partnership brings a modern, convenient and future-oriented charging solution to drivers across the country.

About Allego

Founded in 2013, Allego is an independent operator of public EV charging networks, with more than 35,000 charging points

About HOFER

HOFER is one of Slovenia's leading retail chains, offering high-quality products at affordable prices across a nationwide network of stores. HOFER is committed to sustainability and continuously invests in initiatives that support greener everyday living.

Learn more at hofer.si/sl/domov.html

About Enertec

Enertec is a Slovenian provider of solar energy solutions and eMobility infrastructure. The company designs, installs and maintains solar power systems, solar carports, battery storage and energy management systems. Enertec also delivers EV charging infrastructure for residential, commercial and public networks, offering engineering and project management throughout the full project lifecycle.

Learn more at enertec.at/en

Meliska Schupp Allego N.V. press@allego.eu