Allego N.V.: Belgium's Largest Fast-Charging Hub Opens in Mechelen

Allego and Mitiska REIM accelerate rollout of EV infrastructure at strategic retail locations

Mechelen, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allego, in partnership with real estate investment firm Mitiska REIM, today inaugurates Belgium's largest fast-charging hub at the Malinas retail park in Mechelen. The new facility features 24 ultra-fast charging points, all equipped with Plug & Charge technology, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly charging experience.

The Malinas hub marks the flagship site in Allego and Mitiska REIM's ambitious plan to deploy advanced fast-charging hubs at five strategic retail locations nationwide by the end of 2026, adding approximately 34 additional fast-charging points.

"Locating fast-charging hubs at high-traffic retail destinations is a strategic no-brainer," says Alexei Blokhine, Head of Network Development at Allego Belgium. "Charging points have evolved from a nice-to-have into a core element of retail mobility strategies. Retail parks are eager to offer this service to visitors, and we plan to invest in more hubs like this in the coming months. This year alone, Allego installed 106 fast chargers, bringing our total to 460 operational fast-charging points across Belgium by Christmas."

All chargers at Malinas feature Plug & Charge, making charging as simple as plugging in. Allego aims to integrate this technology into all future installations. Currently, fewer than half of Belgium's charging points offer this functionality.

"State-of-the-Art Convenience for Visitors"

"Providing our visitors with cutting-edge charging technology is a natural step for us," says Jan Du Bois, Managing Director Belgium at Mitiska REIM. "Beyond supporting our ESG objectives, fast chargers enhance the value of our real estate portfolio. They allow visitors to charge while shopping or dining, and they drive additional traffic and revenue for our tenants."

The hub includes 12 charging stations:

4 stations at 150 kW, charging an almost empty battery to 80% in about 30 minutes.

8 stations at 300 kW, achieving the same in just 15 minutes.

Each station can charge two vehicles simultaneously, enabling 24 cars to fast-charge at once. Hybrid vehicles are directed to existing standard chargers on-site.

"Perfect Match with Retail Experience"

"Opening the country's largest fast-charging hub right next to Belgium's largest Albert Heijn store is an ideal combination," says Jelle Van Gansen, Store Manager at Albert Heijn XL Mechelen. "We want to make shopping as convenient as possible. Charging while shopping saves time and promotes sustainable mobility-perfectly aligned with our vision of combining convenience and sustainability."

The location offers premium accessibility: just off the E19 motorway between Brussels and Antwerp, with retail, dining, and amenities available while customers wait, similar to the convenience of a traditional fuel station.

City of Mechelen Welcomes Innovation

"Sustainable mobility and modern retail go hand in hand in Mechelen," says Alexander Vandersmissen, Alderman for Mobility. "We're proud that Allego chose its home city to showcase this flagship project."

About Allego

Allego is a leading European provider of EV charging solutions, with a strong and growing presence in Belgium. Founded in 2013 in the Netherlands, Allego has evolved into an independent specialist in consulting, service, and management of public charging infrastructure. Since joining Meridiam in 2018, Allego has accelerated its international expansion.

In Belgium, Allego has played a pioneering role in building the public charging network, with over 5,000 operational charging points in Flanders and plans to expand in Wallonia. Allego offers smart charging solutions for electric cars, motorcycles, buses, and trucks, serving consumers, businesses, and cities. All chargers are connected to Allego's EV-Cloud platform, providing advanced monitoring, management, and optimization services.

More information: www.allego.eu

About Mitiska REIM

Mitiska REIM is a leading European investor in convenience real estate, including retail and SME parks, city logistics, and self-storage. Over the past 13 years, Mitiska REIM has launched five real estate funds and built a portfolio of 111 assets, totaling approximately 1.3 million m² of leasable space across 11 European countries.

