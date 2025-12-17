Subaru of America: The 2025 Subaru Share the Love Event Is Back to Help Animals Like Drax!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / When you purchase or lease a new Subaru this holiday season, you have the chance to "share the love" with the ASPCA! For the 18th year in a row, we have been selected as a national charity partner to participate in the Subaru Share the Love Event, which kicked off Thursday, November 20, and runs through January 2, 2026.

For every new Subaru vehicle that is purchased or leased throughout the campaign, Subaru will donate $250 to the purchaser's/lessee's choice among four national charity partners, including the ASPCA, or a local hometown charity(ies) supported by participating retailers.*

Funds donated to the ASPCA will continue to help animals like Drax, who was rescued from extremely unsanitary conditions on a property in Providence, Florida. After his rescue, Drax and the roughly 120 other dogs on the property were relocated to an emergency shelter nearby to receive much-needed medical and behavioral care.

During Drax's time at the emergency shelter, it was noted that he was struggling with fear, so he was transported to the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center in Weaverville, North Carolina, a facility that specializes in providing behavioral rehabilitation for severely fearful dogs. There, they noticed that while Drax was very sensitive of his environment, he adored people and food, which helped greatly in his rehabilitation.

By the time Drax was ready to find a home, tragedy struck North Carolina as Hurricane Helene made landfall, impacting operations at the Behavioral Rehabilitation Center. We worked to urgently relocate all the dogs, including Drax, to an ASPCA Recovery Center in Columbus, Ohio. At the Recovery Center, it didn't take long for Drax to become available for adoption again.

In an effort to find Drax a home quickly, our Centralized Placement team secured Drax a spot at a partner shelter in Geauga County, Ohio. In just a few weeks, right around Christmas, he was finally adopted into a loving home with new canine and feline siblings!

The funding received from the last year's Subaru Share the Love Event helped support our facilities across the country, including the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center, making success stories like Drax's possible. We're excited that Subaru has chosen to support us once again this year, and we look forward to helping provide second chances for more animals like Drax!

Since 2008, Subaru has donated over $41 million to the ASPCA through our partnership, including the Subaru Share the Love Event. Thank you to Subaru, its retailers, and the many Subaru owners who have supported us through this campaign over the years! Our lifesaving efforts for countless animals in need nationwide would not be possible without supporters like you.

*Subaru of America, Inc. ("SOA") will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 20, 2025, through January 2, 2026, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved hometown charities may also be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 9, 2026. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by SOA.

