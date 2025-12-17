

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (AIR.PA), the French aerospace and defense major, Wednesday announced that it has secured a 30-million-euro framework contract from the European Maritime Safety Agency or EMSA to provide Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems or RPAS services for multipurpose maritime surveillance with the Flexrotor Uncrewed Aerial System.



As per the company, these services will enhance Coast Guard missions by offering extended coastal range and long-endurance capabilities, including search and rescue operations, fisheries control and environmental protection, as well as detection of illicit maritime activities.



The initial framework contract is for 2 years with a provision for two additional one-year option periods bringing the maximum potential delivery timeframe up to four years. Service is set to start in 2026 and operations will be performed by French service provider Extensee.



The Flexrotor surveillance capabilities will support the national competent authorities of EU Member States, Norway, and Iceland, as well as relevant EU institutions. Under this contract the Flexrotor systems can be deployed in two operations in parallel with take-off sites within any participating country with the flexibility to add supplementary parallel operations if requested, the company added.



Currently, Airbus shares are trading at 192.14 EUR, down 0.42% on the Paris Stock Exchange.



