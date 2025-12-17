PSEG - Stronger Together: Partnering With New Jersey Communities for a Brighter Tomorrow

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / Originally published on PSEG ENERGIZE!

Every day, the PSEG Foundation supports communities across New Jersey. Through the Neighborhood Partners Program, the Foundation is supporting efforts that provide essentials like baby items, expand job opportunities and provide access to healthy foods for our community members who need it most.

Check out some of the remarkable partners helping families build stability and strength across the Garden State.

Children's Aid & Family Services

For more than 25 years, Children's Aid & Family Services in Paramus has helped families in Northern New Jersey care for their children.

With support from the PSEG Foundation, the organization's Baby Basics Program provides free diapers, baby formula and wipes to families who need them the most. For many parents, access to these essentials can mean not having to choose between putting food on the table and keeping their babies clean, healthy and comfortable.

Under the leadership of President and CEO, Shavonda E. Sumter, the program distributed more than 450,000 diapers to families last year alone. Beyond supplies, the program offers emotional support, referrals and community drives to assist families with young children.

When babies have what they need to thrive, families - and entire communities - grow stronger. Children's Aid & Family Services is helping make that happen, strengthening families and communities one family at a time.

Bestwork Industries for the Blind

Founded in Cherry Hill by a veteran injured during World War II, Bestwork Industries for the Blind has been empowering people who are blind or visually impaired since 1981. The organization helps individuals in South Jersey gain skills, confidence and independence through hands-on training and meaningful employment.

With support from the PSEG Foundation, Bestwork repaired a critical 3D Printer used to make workplace equipment more accessible and keep its Training and Employment Program running strong. The program teaches essential skills in textile operations, assembly and mobility, all while providing professional development opportunities that help participants build long-term careers.

Bestwork's vision is to evolve from a small manufacturing agency into a full-service social enterprise. Together, we're helping to make that vision a reality so that every individual has the tools, training and confidence to thrive.

HOPES Community Action Partnership

Across Hudson, Union and Somerset Counties, HOPES Community Action Partnership helps thousands of families build financial security, pursue education and live healthier lives.

From early childhood education and tax preparation assistance to senior programs and financial literacy workshops, HOPES empowers families at every stage of life.

With support from the PSEG Foundation, HOPES is also tackling food insecurity through its Food Drive Program, which helps alleviate hunger in overburdened households. This funding enables HOPES to purchase whole, organic and nutrient-rich foods to give families balanced, healthy meals.

It's about more than filing plates. By increasing access to quality foods, the program is helping families build lasting habits and strengthening communities across our state.

The PSEG Foundation believes that affordability, stability and opportunity go hand in hand. By partnering with organizations dedicated to meeting community needs, we're helping build a stronger, more resilient New Jersey - one family, one program and one success story at a time. Learn more about the PSEG Neighborhood Partners Program and 2025 grantees here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PSEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: PSEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PSEG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/pseg-stronger-together-partnering-with-new-jersey-communities-for-a-brighter-tomorrow-1118565