

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Progressive Corp. (PGR) on Wednesday shared their results for November 2025, showing a jump in net premiums written up 11 percent year over year to $6.19 billion.



The net premiums earned also rose, climbing 14 percent to $6.89 billion. However, net income took a 5 percent dip to $958 million, with earnings per share dropping from $1.71 last year to $1.63, mainly due to lower investment gains.



The combined ratio didn't look as good either, going from 85.6 to 87.1. On a brighter note, the number of policies in effect grew by 11 percent, reaching 38.4 million, thanks to solid growth in both personal auto and commercial lines.



PGR is currently trading at $222.74 down $9.07 or 3.91 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



