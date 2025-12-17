Anzeige
WKN: A2QEPD | ISIN: SE0014781795 | Ticker-Symbol: AZZ2
17.12.2025
Addtech AB: Addtech acquires BCK Holland B.V. and Kramer & Duyvis B.V.

Addtech Automation, a business area in the Addtech Group, has today signed an agreement to acquire 100 % of the shares outstanding in BCK Holland B.V. ("BCK") and Kramer & Duyvis B.V. ("K&D").

BCK and K&D manufacture and market, in collaboration but under their own brands, conveyor systems primarily for European system integrators within packaging-, food & beverage-, and mechanical industry. The two companies share headquarters in Waalwijk, Netherlands, employ 35 people, and have a total annual turnover of approximately EUR 8 million.

The companies will become part of and complement our existing operations within the Motion & Drives business unit.

Closing will take place at the beginning of January 2026. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Addtech's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, December 17, 2025

Addtech AB (publ)

For further information, please contact
Niklas Stenberg, President of Addtech AB, +46 8 470 49 00
Michael Ullskog, Business Area Manager, Addtech Automation, +46 706 03 75 74

Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 4,500 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of about SEK 22 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on December 17, 2025, at 4.30 p.m (CET).


