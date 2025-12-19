Addtech AB: Addtech acquires Purenviro AS

Addtech Process, a business area in the Addtech Group, has today signed an agreement to acquire 100 % of the shares outstanding in Purenviro AS ("Purenviro").

Purenviro manufactures and offers customized solutions and services for the efficient handling of environmentally harmful and odorous gases, primarily for Norwegian customers in the energy, wastewater treatment, mining and food industries. Purenviro is headquartered in Porsegrunn, Norway, has 7 employees and an annual turnover of approximately NOK 55 million.

The company will become part of and complement our operations in ITEK AS, which is a supplier of energy-efficient solutions to the manufacturing and process industries and is part of the Emission Control business unit.

Closing will take place at the beginning of January 2026. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Addtech's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, December 19, 2025

Addtech AB (publ)

Niklas Stenberg, President of Addtech AB, +46 8 470 49 00

Claus Nielsen, Business Area Manager, Addtech Process, +45 20 75 75 30

Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 4,500 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of about SEK 22 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on December 19, 2025, at 1.45 p.m (CET).