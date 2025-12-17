A R$490 million investment expands the supply of raw material used in the production of absorbent items

Suzano, the world's largest pulp producer, has commenced operations this week at its new fluff pulp production line located in its Limeira unit in Brazil's São Paulo state. This R$490 million investment increases Suzano's total fluff pulp production capacity by more than 400%, from 100,000 to 440,000 tonnes per year.

The project involved converting the existing pulp line at the Limeira unit into a flexible machine, capable of producing both Eucafluff and market pulp. Eucafluff is used in the production of absorbent and personal hygiene products, such as baby and adult diapers, sanitary pads and pet pads. Then market pulp is supplied for making products including toilet paper, printing and writing papers, and paper packaging.

Launched in 2015, Eucafluff is the world's first fluff pulp made from eucalyptus, delivering unique advantages like enhanced softness and flexibility, which translate into thinner, more discreet and comfortable products. Its high compression capability enables smaller packaging, reducing plastic film usage and lowering transportation and storage costs for the industry.

Products made with 100% Eucafluff also exhibit outstanding performance in both rewet (liquid return) and liquid retention, offering consumers greater comfort and prolonged dryness. A Life Cycle Analysis study, conducted in 2024, highlights multiple environmental benefits when compared to pine fluff produced in the Southeastern United States.

Guilherme Melhado Miranda, global director of Fluff and Fiber Solutions at Suzano said: "Over the past 10 years, Eucafluffhas grown from a groundbreaking idea into a global reality. With our expanded production capacity, we are now better positioned to meet rising demand and to support our clients globally in developing innovative and sustainable products."

This expansion highlights Suzano's commitment to operational excellence, sustainability and innovation, in line with the company's strategy to deliver renewable solutions that replace fossil-based materials.

About Suzano

Suzano is the world's leading pulp supplier, a major paper and packaging producer in the Americas, and one of Brazil's biggest employers.

Driven by a deep commitment to sustainability and innovation, Suzano produces responsibly-grown raw materials that are exported to more than 100 countries around the world, meeting the global demand for bio-based solutions. These are used to make everyday items that reach more than two billion people, including toilet paper and tissue, packaging, printing and writing paper, personal hygiene products, and textiles.

Founded in Brazil over 100 years ago, today Suzano operates across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia. The company's shares are listed on the B3 in São Paulo (SUZB3) and the New York Stock Exchange (SUZ).

Learn more at: suzano.com.br/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251217648931/en/

Contacts:

Hawthorn Advisors

Jamie Plotnek

suzano@hawthornadvisors.com