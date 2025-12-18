

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz has announced that Gorden Wagener, their long-time design chief, will be leaving the company at the end of January 2026, marking the end of a nearly three-decade journey.



Wagener, who graduated from the Royal College of Art, started at Mercedes-Benz in 1997 and quickly climbed the ranks, becoming the company's youngest head of design at just 39. In 2016, he moved up to chief design officer, a role that won't be replaced after he leaves.



Beginning February 1, 2026, Bastian Baudy, currently leading AMG design, will take over as the head of overall design for Mercedes-Benz. This seems to hint at a new direction, especially given Baudy's emphasis on performance.



In a post on social media, Wagener mentioned that the timing is right for him to move on, especially since the brand's design strategy for the next decade is already set.



Throughout his time, he pushed for design to be seen as a key player, especially in the luxury market, and helped grow Mercedes' design presence worldwide.



Wagener was at the helm of significant models like the EQC, GLC, and CLA, as well as daring concepts like the Vision Iconic and AMG GT XX.



His exit comes amid a wave of leadership shifts at major European automakers, highlighting a period of major change in car design.



