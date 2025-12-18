

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj), the first and only subcutaneously (SC) administered therapy for patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The therapy is approved across all indications of RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw).



Compared to traditional intravenous (IV) delivery, RYBREVANT FASPRO offers significant advantages in patient convenience and healthcare efficiency. Administration time is reduced from several hours to just five minutes - far less than chemotherapy-based regimens, which can take up to an hour.



Clinical data also demonstrated improved safety outcomes. Subcutaneous delivery reduced administration-related reactions (ARRs) by approximately fivefold, with 13 percent incidence in the SC arm compared to 66 percent in the IV arm. Additionally, venous thromboembolism (VTE) incidence was lower, at 11 percent in the SC arm versus 18 percent in the IV arm.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News