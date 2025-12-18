

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP p.l.c. (bp, bp.L) announced that Murray Auchincloss will step down from his role as chief executive officer and director of the Board, effective Thursday, 18 December. He will continue to serve in an advisory capacity until December 2026 to support a smooth leadership transition.



BP has appointed Meg O'Neill as the company's next chief executive officer, effective 1 April 2026.



To ensure continuity, Carol Howle, currently executive vice president of supply, trading & shipping of Bp, will serve as interim CEO until Meg O'Neill assumes the role.



Meg O'Neill has served as CEO of Woodside Energy since April of 2021, previously serving as Woodside Energy's Chief Operations Officer, Executive Vice President Development, and Executive Vice President Development and Marketing. Prior to joining Woodside Energy in 2018, Meg spent 23 years with ExxonMobil in a variety of technical, operational and senior leadership roles in Houston, New Orleans, Indonesia, Canada and Norway, as well as regional and global leadership positions.



