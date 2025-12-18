

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd (ABBN.SW, ABB.ST), an engineering and technology company, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to acquire Netcontrol, a provider of electrical grid automation solutions for power utilities and critical infrastructure operators.



The financial terms of the transaction, expected to be closed in the first quarter of 2026, were not disclosed.



ABB's electrification portfolio combined with Netcontrol's advanced grid automation solutions will help customers to digitalize the power grid.



Adrian Guggisberg, Division President, ABB Distribution Solutions, said: 'Acquiring Netcontrol is a strong fit supporting our grid automation portfolio expansion and a useful step forward to help our customers outrun.'



Founded in 1991, Netcontrol is currently owned by Procuritas Partners, a Swedish Private Equity fund.



