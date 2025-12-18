DJ Commerzbank completes share buyback of around EUR1bn

-- A total of 30,972,690 shares repurchased (2.75% of share capital) -- CEO Bettina Orlopp: "The completion of this share buyback underscores the strength of our 'Momentum' strategy and

is a significant step in the implementation of our capital return for the 2025 financial year."

Commerzbank AG successfully completed its fifth share buyback on Wednesday, 17 December 2025. With a volume of around EUR1bn, it was the largest buyback in the history of the Bank. Commerzbank started the buyback on 25 September 2025, and has since repurchased a total of 30,972,690 of its own shares (ISIN DE000CBK1001) at an average price of around EUR32.28 per share. This corresponds to a share of 2.75% of the Bank's share capital.

"The completion of this share buyback underscores the strength of our 'Momentum' strategy and is a significant step in the implementation of our capital return for the 2025 financial year," said Bettina Orlopp, CEO of Commerzbank. "As a result of the increased profitability in our strong, customer-oriented business model, we plan to return 100% of the net result before restructuring expenses and after deduction of AT 1 coupon payments."

The capital return for the 2025 financial year is planned to consist of share buybacks as well as a dividend payment.

"Our clear and attractive capital return policy will be reliably continued in the years to come," said CFO Carsten Schmitt. "Our goal remains to sustainably create value for our shareholders."

