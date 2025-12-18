Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Übernahme von Weltraum-Technologie ins Portfolio?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 691197 | ISIN: GB0031743007 | Ticker-Symbol: BB2
Tradegate
18.12.25 | 10:00
14,545 Euro
-1,32 % -0,195
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BURBERRY GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,49514,76511:24
14,49514,76511:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.12.2025 08:06 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EssilorLuxottica and Burberry announce licensing partnership renewal

EssilorLuxottica and Burberry
announce licensing partnership renewal

Paris, France and London, United Kingdom (18 December 2025) - EssilorLuxottica and Burberry today announced the renewal of their licensing agreement for the development, production and global distribution of eyewear under the Burberry brand.

The existing agreement, expiring on December 31, 2025, has been extended through December 31, 2035.

Building on a shared legacy of creativity, craftsmanship and innovation, the renewal reinforces a long-standing partnership between the two companies that has flourished since 2006.

- We are delighted to extend our two-decade partnership with Burberry, a creative journey that has brought to life collections infused with Burberry's timeless sophistication and uniquely British allure. As we look ahead to the next chapter of crafting Burberry-branded eyewear, EssilorLuxottica is thrilled to deepen its collaboration with one of the world's most admired luxury houses", commented Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica.

Joshua Schulman, CEO of Burberry, added "We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with EssilorLuxottica, building on a relationship grounded in craftsmanship, design and innovation. Together, we will capture the spirit of our timeless British luxury brand expression as we bring more iconic Burberry eyewear collections to customers around the world."


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.