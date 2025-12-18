SK hynix Inc.: SK hynix First to Complete Intel Data Center Certification for 32Gb Die-based 256GB Server DDR5 RDIMM

-SK hynix 32Gb 1b die-based 256GB server DDR5 RDIMM completes compatibility validation with Intel Xeon 6 platform

-Demonstrates world-leading expertise in high-capacity DDR5 module technology

-SK hynix to proactively enhance customer satisfaction as a "Full-stack AI memory creator"

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", www.skhynix.com) announced today that it has become the first in the industry to complete the Intel Data Center Certified process to apply 256GB DDR5 RDIMM[ 1] -a high capacity server module based on 32Gb fifth-generation 10nm-class (1b) DRAM- to Intel® Xeon® 6 platform.

1 Registered Dual In-Line Memory Module (RDIMM): DRAM module for server/workstation that includes a register or buffer chip to relay address and command signals between the memory controller and DRAM chip in a memory module

As an Intel Data Center Certified system/platform, 256GB DDR5 RDIMM has completed extensive testing and rigorous validation by Intel's Advanced Data Center Development Laboratory, and is now the industry's first server module verified to provide reliable performance, compatibility and quality when combined with Intel Xeon processors. SK hynix has previously obtained similar validation in January this year for its 16Gb fourth-generation 10nm-class (1a) die-based 256GB product.

By becoming the first in the industry to validate compatibility with Intel's latest server platform, SK hynix is demonstrating technological leadership in high-capacity DDR5 modules. Based on this, the company will expand cooperation with major global data center operators and continue to lead the next-generation memory market in response to rapidly increasing demand from server customers.

In this new AI-driven infrastructure environment, memory has emerged as a critical determinant of performance. As AI inference models evolve beyond generating simple response to performing complex logical processes, the volume of data that must be processed in real time is growing exponentially. To manage these massive data sets swiftly and reliably, high-capacity and high-performance memory has become indispensable-driving a sharp increase in market demand.

The company anticipates its latest product to be the ideal solution to meet this growing demand. Servers equipped with the new module deliver up to 16% higher inference performance compared with those using 32Gb die-based 128GB products. In addition, by utilizing 32Gb DRAM chips, the design achieves up to approximately 18% lower power consumption than previous 256GB products based on 16Gb 1a DRAM. With this improved power efficiency and outstanding performance per watt [2] , the company expects strong interest from data center customers.

2 Performance per watt: An indicator of data capacity per second that can be processed per unit of power

"We are now able to respond more swiftly to customer needs, solidifying our leadership in the server DDR5 DRAM market. As a full-stack AI memory creator, we will actively address the growing demand for high-performance, low-power, and high-capacity memory solutions to further enhance customer satisfaction." said Sangkwon Lee, head of DRAM Product Planning & Enablement at SK hynix.

"This achievement represents the culmination of collaborative engineering efforts across Intel and SK hynix and demonstrates our shared commitment to advancing memory technology. The high-capacity module addresses the increasingly demanding requirements of capacity-hungry workloads of AI applications, enabling our customers to unlock new levels of performance and efficiency in their data center operations," said Dr. Dimitrios Ziakas, VP of Platform Architecture, Intel Data Center Group.

About SK hynix Inc.

SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world's top tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM") and flash memory chips ("NAND flash") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. The Company's shares are traded on the Korea Exchange, and the Global Depository shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at www.skhynix.com, news.skhynix.com.

