NHOA Energy, global provider of utility-scale energy storage systems, announces that it has been certified Great Place To Work in Italy, the United States, and Australia. The certification is based entirely on direct feedback from NHOA Energy employees, gathered through an independent and structured listening process.

Great Place To Work Certification assesses the quality of the employee experience across key dimensions such as credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The results achieved by NHOA Energy reflect a corporate culture built on trust, inclusion, and the consistent commitment to valuing people within a dynamic and international environment.

Employees highlighted particularly high levels of appreciation for the ethical and transparent behavior of leaders, the welcoming and inclusive approach toward new hires, and fair treatment across diversity, equity, and inclusion dimensions. A strong majority also expressed pride in working at NHOA Energy and reported a workplace climate characterized by trust, autonomy, and accountability.

"I firmly believe that winning teams are those that put people in the conditions to perform at their best," said Giuseppe Artizzu, CEO of NHOA Energy. "Innovation thrives in environments that encourage curiosity, the courage to experiment, and the freedom to grow. This is why, at NHOA Energy, we cultivate a culture that combines professional development with individual well-being. The Great Place To Work certification is a confirmation for us: it shows that NHOA Energy is a place where people want to work, grow, and imagine the future together."

Achieving Great Place To Work Certification across multiple geographies represents an important milestone in NHOA Energy's ongoing journey to improve the employee experience across its global organization. The insights gathered through this process will also help prioritize areas for improvement, and, as noted by Anita Ganassali, VP Human Capital at NHOA Energy, "it will enable us to turn employee feedback into concrete actions and to continuously strengthen a culture that puts care for people at its core."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251218473351/en/

Contacts:

Communications: Teresa Pogliani, +39 340 464 9719, media.relations@nhoa.energy