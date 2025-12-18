

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Covestro AG (1COV.DE, CVVTF.PK, 1CO.DE), a specialty chemicals company, on Thursday announced that Chief Financial Officer Christian Baier will leave the company upon the expiry of his contract in September 2026, as requested.



The company said that Baier has informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board well in advance to enable an orderly search for a successor.



The Supervisory Board will initiate the succession process in due course.



Until his departure, Baier will continue to perform the duties in full. Baier has been a member of Covestro's Board of Management since October 2023 and is responsible for accounting, controlling, finance, and other areas.



Covestro AG is currently trading 0.03% higher at EUR 60.02 on the XETRA.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News