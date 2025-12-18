

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.211 billion, or $3.54 per share. This compares with $2.278 billion, or $3.59 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Accenture plc reported adjusted earnings of $2.492 billion or $3.94 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $18.742 billion from $17.689 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.211 Bln. vs. $2.278 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.54 vs. $3.59 last year. -Revenue: $18.742 Bln vs. $17.689 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $17.35 - $18.0 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $13.52 to $13.90



