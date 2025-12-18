

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $152.58 million, or $4.06 per share. This compares with $150.02 million, or $3.89 per share, last year.



Excluding items, FactSet Research Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $169.57 million or $4.51 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $607.62 million from $568.66 million last year.



FactSet Research Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $152.58 Mln. vs. $150.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.06 vs. $3.89 last year. -Revenue: $607.62 Mln vs. $568.66 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.90 - $17.60 Full year revenue guidance: $2.423B - $2.448B



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News