Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company") a U.S. focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has entered into a data acquisition agreement with Pathfinder Mines Corporation ("Pathfinder"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSX: URE) (NYSE: URG), to acquire the historical database for 1,211 drill holes located on Noble Plains' Shirley Central Project ("Shirley Central" or the "Project") in Wyoming's past-producing Shirley Basin.

This high-quality dataset includes lithologic logs, geophysical results and historical interpretations from multiple operators who drilled the basin while it was in active production. Noble Plains estimates this dataset would cost in excess of US$6 million to replicate today as well as years of drilling, and analysis, demonstrating both the economic and time-saving value of this strategic transaction.

"This data acquisition is exactly what our business model is built around, taking historically drilled uranium assets in great jurisdictions and accelerating them toward defined pounds in the ground," said Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Noble Plains. "Having Ur-Energy not only support our work but also become a shareholder speaks to the quality of the opportunity at Shirley Central. A project in one of the most strategic uranium districts in the United States, right beside a facility now being built to go into production. We are continuing to advance our vision quickly, efficiently, and with strong conviction."

The newly acquired drillhole data will immediately be used to refine geological modelling across the property to guide the Company's 22-hole drill program already permitted. By validating the historical results, Noble Plains will work towards establishing a resource estimate prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards at Shirley Central.

"We are pleased to support Noble Plains' advancement of Shirley Central," commented John Cash, Chairman of Ur-Energy. "The broader historical data helped define uranium resources already being advanced toward production at our Shirley Basin Project. We believe a subset of that data, now in the hands of the Noble Plains team, will help them interpret the geology and potentially assist with identification of uranium bearing roll fronts."

Strategic Location for Future ISR Development

Shirley Central consists of 30 unpatented mineral claims covering 665 acres adjacent to the boundary of Ur-Energy's Shirley Basin ISR Project, which currently hosts a NI 43-101 compliant Measured & Indicated resource of 8.816 million lb U3O₈ at 0.23%¹ and is under construction with production planned for 2026².

The Project is also bordered by Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), placing Noble Plains directly between two of the most active U.S. uranium developers.

Terms of the Transaction

Under the data acquisition agreement, Noble Plains will pay US$125,000 in cash and issue C$650,000 in common shares at a deemed price of C$0.1358 per share, totaling 4,786,451 shares. Upon closing, Ur-Energy becomes an important new shareholder of Noble Plains, aligning both companies on advancing the Shirley Central Project. If the Company issues a Canadian National Instrument 43-101, SK-1300, JORC, or equivalent mineral resource report, the Company will also pay US$0.10, and issue C$0.20 in shares of the Company, for each pound of mineral resource or reserve in such report. The data acquisition agreement transaction requires acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange prior to closing.

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101-compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Drew Zimmerman", CEO & President

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Noble Plains Uranium Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

