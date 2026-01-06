Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Noble Plains Uranium Corp. (TSXV: NOBL) (OTCQB: NBLXF) (FSE: INE0) ("Noble Plains" or the "Company") a U.S. focused uranium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the fourth set of drill results with a further twenty drill holes completed at its flagship Duck Creek Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. These results continue to demonstrate strong mineralisation, building further confidence in the Company's geological model and supporting its objective of advancing Duck Creek toward a compliant uranium resource in 2026.

"With each new set of drill results, our confidence in Duck Creek continues to compound," said Drew Zimmerman, CEO of Noble Plains Uranium. "We are seeing the consistency and repeatability that matters most at this stage, results that support a scalable uranium system and a clear path toward a compliant resource. This steady progress is exactly how value is built in a strengthening uranium market: by converting drilling success into defined pounds in the ground. Duck Creek is doing that, and it continues to reinforce why this project is central to our growth strategy."

Of special note, hole 25-28-047 intersected 17.5 feet of 0.072% eU308 including 6.0 feet of 0.142% eU308. Hole 25-21-53 intersected 22.5 feet of 0.063% eU308, including 4.0 feet of 0.201% eU308. Hole 25-21-058 intersected 22.0 feet 0.051% eU308, including 3.0 feet of 0.118% eU308 and hole 25-21-59 intersected 8.0 feet of 0.165 eU308, including 3.0 feet of 0.136% eU308.

Table 1: Drill Intercept Highlights

* All of the holes drilled are vertical and the geological units are essentially flat so that intercept widths are interpreted to be true thickness. The water table in the first 62 holes ranges from a depth of 5 feet to 38 feet and averages 14 feet deep.

Collectively, results from the first four sets of drilling continue to show consistent grades and thicknesses across the mineralised trend, reinforcing the predictability of the system and reducing geological risk as the program advances. As both long-term contracting and spot uranium prices increase from a tightening uranium market, projects that can demonstrate scale, continuity, and a clear path to resource definition are increasingly valued. Duck Creek is progressing along that path with each new set of results.

"We continue to intersect consistent mineralisation with strong grades and thicknesses beyond historic drill results," states Chief Operating Officer Paul Cowley. "Nearing the midway mark of our drill program we have now covered a strike length of 1.5 kilometres (0.93 miles) and are maintaining a GT 17% better than the higher end of the Exploration Target range in the Duck Creek NI43-101 report; 0.70 vs. 0.598. Only 3 of the 62 holes to date have been historic hole sites for confirmation. The other fifty-nine holes have spatially expanded the area beyond historic dataset with the intent of facilitating a more robust compliant resource estimate when we progress to that step this spring."

The Company filed a Technical Report, available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile, on the Duck Creek Project on August 14, 2025, which outlined an exploration target ranging from 2.37 million tons at 0.03% U3O₈ to 5.45 million tons at 0.05% U3O₈. These ranges were based on assumed Grade-Thickness ("GT") values of 0.2 for the lower case and 0.598 for the upper case. The exploration target is conceptual in nature, does not meet the standards to be classified as mineral resources or mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the exploration target will be realized.

Figure 1 shows the location of the twenty new holes in red with the first forty-two holes in green within the 3-mile-long trend of historic drilling.

Figure 1 - New Drillhole Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Ongoing Drill Program Overview

The Duck Creek drill program, permitted for up to 37,400 ft across ~150 holes, is structured around three key objectives:

1. Confirmation of Historic Data - 16 Holes

To verify 1,317 historic intercepts in the Wasatch Formation and support a uranium resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards.

2. Expansion of Shallow Mineralisation ~ 130 Holes

Designed to extend mineralised boundaries and target higher-grade areas along the 3-mile-long Wasatch roll-front corridor.

3. First-Ever Drilling of the Fort Union Formation ~ 10 Holes

For the first time, Noble Plains will drill to ~1,200 ft to test the Fort Union, where neighbouring projects host the majority of their compliant resources.

Details of the Drilling Program

* The geophysical results are based on equivalent uranium (eU3O8) of the gamma-ray probes calibrated at the Department of Energy's Test Facility in Casper, Wyoming. A geophysical tool with gamma-ray, spontaneous potential, resistivity, and drift detectors was utilized. The reader is cautioned that the reported uranium grades may not reflect actual concentrations due to the potential for disequilibrium between uranium and its gamma emitting daughter products. The drill results were determined using thickness and grade % cutoffs of 2-ft, 0.02% eU3O8 and GT >0.2.

The holes drilled to date are generally 120-160 feet apart and have now covered a strike length of roughly 1.5 kilometres (0.93 miles). The drilling is being done by Tyler Exploration Inc. utilizing a truck mounted mud-rotary rig and the geophysical logging by Hawkins CBM Logging, both of Wyoming. Bradley Parkes P.Geo, VP Exploration and Paul Cowley P.Geo, Chief Operating Officer for Noble Plains Uranium Corp., supervised the drilling activities.

Next Steps and Outlook

Drilling remains ongoing, and Noble Plains will continue to report results in batches as the program progresses. With confidence building across the system and a substantial portion of the program still ahead, the Company believes Duck Creek offers meaningful upside as it advances toward its first compliant uranium resource.

Option Grant

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 300,000 stock options to certain directors and consultants in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.175 per common share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the stock options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The grant of the stock options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Noble Plains Uranium

Noble Plains Uranium Corp. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-potential projects amenable to In Situ Recovery (ISR) - the most capital-efficient and environmentally responsible method of uranium extraction. Our strategy targets historically drilled and underexplored assets in proven jurisdictions, with the objective of rapidly delineating NI 43-101 compliant resources and building a scalable inventory of domestic uranium.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Drew Zimmerman", CEO & President

Bradley Parkes, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Noble Plains Uranium Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned drill program, the timing of drilling and results, the potential to outline a uranium resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards, the potential to confirm or expand mineralisation, and the potential of the Duck Creek Project to become a significant uranium asset. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: exploration results that may not be consistent with historical data or expectations, geological or technical issues, regulatory approvals, availability of equipment and personnel, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, and fluctuating commodity prices, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

