Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or "the Company"), a global Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) wholesale provider, is pleased to announce a global commercialization partnership with Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia") (CSE: SYAI), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound and outbound telephone call management.

This major milestone follows Turnium's previously announced strategic alliance with Syntheia AI, marking the transition from collaboration to revenue-generating commercialization. The platform will be made available to Turnium's channel partners as a value-added solution designed to enhance business communications, customer engagement, and operational efficiency.

AI-Driven Inbound and Outbound Communications

The Syntheia platform enables partners to deploy conversational AI for both outbound and inbound business communications, including:

Outbound Use Cases

Business development and lead engagement

Accounts receivable and payment follow-ups

Appointment confirmations and proactive customer outreach

Inbound Use Cases

Customer support and troubleshooting

Order status and service updates

Call routing and first-level response automation

By automating high-volume and repetitive communication workflows, the platform allows businesses to remain responsive and consistent while reducing operational strain.

Partner-Focused Commercial Strategy

"Our partners are constantly looking for ways to deliver more value without adding complexity," said Doug Childress, Global CEO of Turnium. "The commercialization of Syntheia's AI communications platform will sit within our TaaS ecosystem and provide our partners a practical, revenue-ready solution that addresses real business needs-from sales outreach to customer support-using AI."

Tony Di Benedetto, Chairman and CEO of Syntheia AI, added, "This commercial rollout represents a major milestone for Syntheia. Through Turnium's global partner network, our platform can now be deployed at scale, enabling partners and their customers to modernize how they communicate with clients, prospects, and stakeholders."

Scalable, Partner-Ready Deployment

The platform has been structured for easy integration into partner environments, with flexible usage models and support for multi-industry deployments. Initial rollouts will focus on select partners, with broader availability planned as adoption expands.

This commercialization initiative reinforces Turnium's strategy of delivering differentiated, AI-enabled solutions that drive partner growth and recurring revenue while strengthening customer relationships.

About Syntheia

Syntheia is an artificial intelligence technology company which is developing and commercializing proprietary algorithms to deliver human-like conversations and deploying our technology to enhance customer satisfaction while dramatically reducing turnover and traditional staffing issues.

For more information, visit www.syntheia.ai.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-because "Connectivity Matters."

