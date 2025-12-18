Anzeige
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Hamburg
18.12.25 | 08:08
0,032 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0280,03913:52
Dow Jones News
18.12.2025 13:45 Uhr
86 Leser
Coinsilium Group Limited: Holding in Company

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Holding in Company 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Holding in Company 
18-Dec-2025 / 12:13 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Please note that from 22 March 2021, the Standard TR-1 Form should be completed and submitted to the FCA via our 
Electronic Submission System (ESS) in relation to notifications of voting rights held in issuers whose shares are 
admitted to trading on UK regulated markets. 

Holders of voting rights in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on UK prescribed markets such as AIM market, 
can continue to use this form to send their notifications to those issuers. Alternatively, if they wish they can 
register on ESS to be able to notify to us, produce a TR-1 Form via ESS and submit the downloaded version to issuers 
with shares admitted to trading on  prescribed markets. 

More information on how to submit a TR-1 Form via ESS is available here

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 
i 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing  Coinsilium Group Limited 
shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 
 
 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
 
Non-UK issuer                                          X 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                             
 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                         
 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights                        X 
 
Other (please specify) iii:                                     
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
 
Name                               RootstockLabs Limited 
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       Gibraltar 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
 
Name                               RootstockLabs Limited 
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)       Gibraltar 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:     31 July 2025 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):          17 December 2025 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                            % of voting rights 
                % of voting rights   through financial  Total of both  Total number of voting 
                 attached to shares   instruments     in % (8.A +   rights held in issuer (8.A 
                (total of 8. A)     (total of 8.B 1 +  8.B)      + 8.B) vii 
                          8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 5.32          N/A         5.32      25,934,000 
or reached 
 
 
Position of previous 
notification (if 
                6.69          N/A         6.69        
 
 
applicable) 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
             Number of voting rights ix  % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
             Direct     Indirect    Direct                     Indirect 
 
 
ISIN code (if possible) 
             (DTR5.1)     (DTR5.2.1)  (DTR5.1)                    (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
Ordinary shares      25,934,000   N/A      5.32                      N/A 
 
N/A                                                      

SUBTOTAL 8. A       25,934,000          5.32 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
 
                           Number of voting rights that may be acquired if 
                   Exercise/    the instrument is 
Type of financial     Expiration Conversion                            % of voting 
instrument        date x   Period xi                           rights 
                     exercised/converted. 
 
N/A                                                      

                    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1                            

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
 
                          Physical or 
                   Exercise/   cash 
Type of financial    Expiration  Conversion          Number of voting rights       % of voting 
instrument       date x    Period xi                           rights 
 
                    Settlement xii 
 
N/A                                                       

                            SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
 
applicable box with an "X") 
 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal 
entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an     X 
interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii 
 
 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural   N/A 
person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
 
 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial     Total of both if it equals 
Name xv    or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than  or is higher than the 
       threshold            the notifiable threshold           notifiable threshold 
 
 
 --        --                 --                        --   

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
 
Name of the proxy holder            N/A 
 
The number and % of voting rights held     N/A 
 
The date until which the voting rights will be N/A 
held 

11. Additional information xvi 
 
N/A 
Place of completion      --   
 
Date of completion     December 17, 2025

Notes

i Please note this form should be read jointly with the applicable Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules Chapter 5 (DTR5) available on the following link: https://www.handbook.fca.org.uk/handbook/DTR/5/?view=chapter

ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity). Indicate in the relevant section whether the issuer is a non UK issuer.

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h); (c) all parties to the agreement referred to in DTR5.2.1 (a) or (d) the holder of financial instruments referred to in DTR5.3.1.

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h), the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2025 07:13 ET (12:13 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.