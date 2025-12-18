DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing Coinsilium Group Limited shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name RootstockLabs Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) Gibraltar 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name RootstockLabs Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) Gibraltar 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 31 July 2025 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 17 December 2025 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of voting attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + rights held in issuer (8.A (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B) + 8.B) vii 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 5.32 N/A 5.32 25,934,000 or reached Position of previous notification (if 6.69 N/A 6.69 applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary shares 25,934,000 N/A 5.32 N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8. A 25,934,000 5.32 B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Number of voting rights that may be acquired if Exercise/ the instrument is Type of financial Expiration Conversion % of voting instrument date x Period xi rights exercised/converted. N/A SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Physical or Exercise/ cash Type of financial Expiration Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting instrument date x Period xi rights Settlement xii N/A SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an X interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural N/A person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals Name xv or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than or is higher than the threshold the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold -- -- -- -- 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder N/A The number and % of voting rights held N/A The date until which the voting rights will be N/A held 11. Additional information xvi N/A Place of completion -- Date of completion December 17, 2025

Notes

i Please note this form should be read jointly with the applicable Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules Chapter 5 (DTR5) available on the following link: https://www.handbook.fca.org.uk/handbook/DTR/5/?view=chapter

ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity). Indicate in the relevant section whether the issuer is a non UK issuer.

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h); (c) all parties to the agreement referred to in DTR5.2.1 (a) or (d) the holder of financial instruments referred to in DTR5.3.1.

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h), the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

